

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded higher near record levels on Thursday due to expectations of more U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts and uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,679.78 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,695.



Reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production are likely to be in focus later in the day as traders look for additional clues about the outlook for the economy and interest rates.



Traders also await the European Central Bank's interest-rate decision.



Data showed earlier today that Eurozone inflation eased slightly more than initially estimated in September, raising expectations for a quarter-point rate cut by the ECB later in the day.



The harmonized index of consumer prices posted an annual increase of 1.7 percent in September, which was revised down from 1.8 percent estimated on October 1, according to final data from Eurostat.



Commentary from ECB's President Christine Lagarde may influence markets as the day progresses.



