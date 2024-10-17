

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced another significant package worth $425 million of urgently needed weapons and equipment to help Ukraine fight against Russia's ongoing attacks.



This is the Biden Administration's 67th tranche of military equipment to be provided under Presidential Drawdown Authority from the Department of Defense stocks for Ukraine since August 2021.



The latest package will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including air defense capabilities, air-to-ground weapons, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.



The capabilities in this announcement include additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); Air-to-ground munitions; 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); Small arms and ammunition; Grenades, thermals, and training equipment; and Demolitions equipment and munitions, according to the Pentagon.



White House said President Joe Biden announced the $425 million security assistance package Wednesday after discussing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over phone about his efforts to surge security assistance to Ukraine over the remainder of his term in office.



Zelenskyy updated Biden on his plan to achieve victory over Russia, and the two leaders tasked their teams to engage in further consultations on next steps.



The leaders committed to intensify security assistance planning alongside international partners in order to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to prevail. As part of this effort, in November 2024, President Biden will host a virtual leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where the leaders will coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine.



White House said that in the coming months, the United States will provide Ukraine with a range of additional capabilities, including hundreds of air defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air defense systems, additional artillery systems, significant quantities of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armored vehicles help to equip Ukraine's armed forces.



