

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her opinion that Donald Trump is increasingly unstable, and unfit to be president of the United States.



Harris made these remarks while speaking to the media before Air Force Two departure from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Wednesday.



Asked if she thinks Donald Trump needs to take a cognitive test, the Democratic presidemntial candidate replied, 'Well, I'm going to say what I have said publicly and will say many times based on my observations and, I think, the observations of many. Donald Trump is increasingly unstable, and as has been said by the people who have worked closely with him, even when he was president, he's unfit to be president of the United States'.



Referring to Trump's claim at a town hall for women voters hosted by Fox News in Georgia that he is the 'father of IVF', Harris said, 'if what he meant is taking responsibility, well, then, yeah, he should take responsibility for the fact that one in three women in America lives in a Trump abortion ban state'.



'What he should take responsibility for is that couples who are praying and hoping and working toward growing a family have - have been so disappointed and - and harmed by the fact that IVF treatments have now been put at risk,' she told reporters.



Harris alleged that it was the three members of the United States Supreme Court, hand-picked by Trump, 'undid the protections of Roe v. Wade'.



The Vice President said Trump should take responsibility for trying to take away the protections against preexisting conditions, for example, women who are survivors of breast cancer.



'So, let's not be distracted by his choice of words. The reality is his actions have been very harmful to women and - and families in America on this issue,' Harris added.



