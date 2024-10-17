Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference on October 30

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO), ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced that Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will participate at the LD Micro 17th Annual Main Event to be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA. Management is scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, October 30, and will subsequently be available for meetings with attending investors.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact meetings@ldmicro.com. Interested parties can also access Peraso's virtual presentation using the following Registration Link.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. To register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

