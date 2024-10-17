MOUNT AIRY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) ("Insteel" or the "Company"), the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $134.3 million

Gross profit of $12.3 million, or 9.1% of net sales

Net income of $4.7 million, or $0.24 per share

Operating cash flow of $16.2 million

Net cash balance of $111.5 million and no debt outstanding as of September 28, 2024

Improving business outlook

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $4.7 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share, in the same period a year ago. Insteel's fourth quarter results were unfavorably impacted by narrower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs relative to the prior year quarter, along with lower shipments.

Net sales decreased 14.7% to $134.3 million, down from $157.5 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a 12.9% decrease in average selling prices and a 2.1% decline in shipments. Average selling prices were negatively affected by persistent competitive pricing pressures in our welded wire reinforcing markets and the impact of low-priced PC strand imports. Shipments for the current year quarter were adversely impacted by weaker market conditions as compared to recent years and adverse weather conditions in certain of our markets during the period. Sequentially, average selling prices decreased 2.8% from the third quarter, while shipments declined 5.2%. Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 9.1% from 8.9% in the prior year quarter, mostly due to lower unit manufacturing costs on higher production volume.

Operating activities generated $16.2 million of cash during the fourth quarter compared to $38.6 million in the prior year quarter due to a reduction in the relative changes in net working capital. Working capital provided $5.3 million of cash in the current year, driven by a reduction in receivables and an increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses, compared to $28.6 million the prior year.

Fiscal 2024 Results

Net earnings for fiscal 2024 decreased to $19.3 million, or $0.99 per share, from $32.4 million, or $1.66 per share, in the prior year. Earnings for the prior year benefited from a $3.3 million, or $0.13 per share, gain on the sale of property, plant, and equipment.

Net sales decreased 18.5% to $529.2 million from $649.2 million in the prior year, driven entirely by a decrease in average selling prices as shipments remained flat. Gross profit decreased to $49.6 million from $65.4 million in the same period a year ago, and gross margin narrowed to 9.4% from 10.1% due to lower spreads.

Operating activities generated $58.2 million of cash compared to $142.2 million in the prior year due to a reduction in net earnings and the relative change in working capital. Working capital provided $18.9 million of cash in the current year, driven by a reduction in inventories and receivables, compared to $95.6 million in the prior year.

Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Capital expenditures for fiscal 2024 decreased to $19.1 million from $30.7 million in the prior year and are expected to total up to approximately $22.0 million in fiscal 2025, primarily focused on cost and productivity improvement initiatives as well as recurring maintenance requirements.

Insteel ended the year with $111.5 million of cash and no borrowings outstanding on its $100.0 million revolving credit facility.

Outlook

"As we move forward into fiscal year 2025, we anticipate a gradual improvement in business conditions across our markets," commented H.O. Woltz III, Insteel's President and CEO. "Although recent leading indicators for nonresidential construction spending have been mixed, we expect that declining inflation and the downward trajectory in interest rates will help stimulate demand in the months ahead. Additionally, we remain optimistic about the impact of spending from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is expected to boost infrastructure-related project activity and lay a stronger foundation for future growth."

Mr. Woltz further commented, "We also acknowledge the challenges ahead as import related headwinds are expected to persist in our PC strand markets, putting further pressure on selling prices, volumes and spreads in our first quarter. We are continuing our efforts to eliminate the section 232 tariff distortion in the PC strand market, and we will carefully consider filing antidumping and countervailing duty actions that are warranted."

Conference Call

Insteel will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today to discuss its fourth quarter and 2024 fiscal year end financial results. A live webcast of this call can be accessed on Insteel's website at https://investor.insteel.com and will be archived for replay until the next quarterly conference call.

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh ("ESM"), concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "appears," "plans," "intends," "may," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties, and we can provide no assurances that such plans, intentions or expectations will be implemented or achieved. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, and may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only to the respective dates on which such statements are made and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

It is not possible to anticipate and list all risks and uncertainties that may affect our future operations or financial performance; however, they include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic and competitive conditions in the markets in which we operate; changes in the spending levels for nonresidential and residential construction and the impact on demand for our products; changes in the amount and duration of transportation funding provided by federal, state and local governments and the impact on spending for infrastructure construction and demand for our products; the cyclical nature of the steel and building material industries; credit market conditions and the relative availability of financing for us, our customers and the construction industry as a whole; the impact of rising interest rates on the cost of financing for our customers; fluctuations in the cost and availability of our primary raw material, hot-rolled steel wire rod, from domestic and foreign suppliers; competitive pricing pressures and our ability to raise selling prices in order to recover increases in raw material or operating costs; changes in United States or foreign trade policy affecting imports or exports of steel wire rod or our products; unanticipated changes in customer demand, order patterns and inventory levels; the impact of fluctuations in demand and capacity utilization levels on our unit manufacturing costs; our ability to further develop the market for ESM and expand our shipments of ESM; legal, environmental, economic or regulatory developments that significantly impact our business or operating costs; unanticipated plant outages, equipment failures or labor difficulties; and the "Risk Factors" discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, and in other filings made by us with the SEC.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except for per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 134,304 $ 157,524 $ 529,198 $ 649,188 Cost of sales 122,045 143,541 479,566 583,790 Gross profit 12,259 13,983 49,632 65,398 Selling, general and administrative expense 7,531 8,129 29,652 30,685 Other expense (income), net 35 - 37 (3,423 ) Interest expense 13 20 89 87 Interest income (1,382 ) (1,422 ) (5,433 ) (3,706 ) Earnings before income taxes 6,062 7,256 25,287 41,755 Income taxes 1,393 1,630 5,982 9,340 Net earnings $ 4,669 $ 5,626 $ 19,305 $ 32,415 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.29 $ 0.99 $ 1.66 Diluted 0.24 0.29 0.99 1.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 19,502 19,499 19,502 19,504 Diluted 19,564 19,568 19,575 19,566 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 2.62 $ 2.12

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 28, June 29, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,538 $ 97,745 $ 125,670 Accounts receivable, net 58,308 61,234 63,424 Inventories 88,840 89,379 103,306 Other current assets 8,608 8,766 6,453 Total current assets 267,294 257,124 298,853 Property, plant and equipment, net 125,540 127,889 120,014 Intangibles, net 5,341 5,528 6,090 Goodwill 9,745 9,745 9,745 Other assets 14,632 14,329 12,811 Total assets $ 422,552 $ 414,615 $ 447,513 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,487 $ 34,827 $ 34,346 Accrued expenses 9,547 9,888 11,809 Total current liabilities 47,034 44,715 46,155 Other liabilities 24,663 23,885 19,853 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock 19,452 19,445 19,454 Additional paid-in capital 86,671 85,599 83,832 Retained earnings 245,340 241,254 278,502 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (608 ) (283 ) (283 ) Total shareholders' equity 350,855 346,015 381,505 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 422,552 $ 414,615 $ 447,513

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 4,669 $ 5,626 $ 19,305 $ 32,415 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,001 3,469 15,413 13,304 Amortization of capitalized financing costs 12 12 50 57 Stock-based compensation expense 1,169 891 3,072 2,425 Deferred income taxes 557 1,229 4,195 238 Loss (gain) on sale and disposition of property, plant and equipment and assets held for sale 49 50 99 (3,271 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies over premiums paid (503 ) - (1,532 ) (531 ) Net changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,926 2,939 5,116 18,222 Inventories 539 29,820 14,466 94,348 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,853 (4,204 ) (639 ) (16,949 ) Other changes 957 (1,281 ) (1,338 ) 1,942 Total adjustments 11,560 32,925 38,902 109,785 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,229 38,551 58,207 142,200 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (1,689 ) (4,098 ) (19,149 ) (30,702 ) (Increase) decrease in cash surrender value of life insurance policies (74 ) 249 (517 ) (476 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - - 4 9,924 Proceeds from surrender of life insurance policies - - 25 358 Net cash used for investing activities (1,763 ) (3,849 ) (19,637 ) (20,896 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 68 68 298 323 Principal payments on long-term debt (68 ) (68 ) (298 ) (323 ) Cash dividends paid (583 ) (584 ) (50,942 ) (41,252 ) Cash received from exercise of stock options - 48 428 239 Financing costs - - - (177 ) Payment of employee tax withholdings related to net share transactions (90 ) (236 ) (352 ) (432 ) Repurchases of common stock - - (1,836 ) (2,328 ) Net cash used for financing activities (673 ) (772 ) (52,702 ) (43,950 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,793 33,930 (14,132 ) 77,354 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 97,745 91,740 125,670 48,316 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 111,538 $ 125,670 $ 111,538 $ 125,670 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes, net $ 65 $ 2,368 $ 3,332 $ 7,834 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable 2,449 1,301 2,449 1,301 Restricted stock units and stock options surrendered for withholding taxes payable 90 236 352 432

IIIN - E

Contacts

Scot Jafroodi

Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Insteel Industries Inc.

(336) 786-2141