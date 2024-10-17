LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach ("F&M" or the "Bank") (OTCQX: FMBL) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"F&M achieved profitable operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and our balance sheet remained strong, with capital ratios far exceeding all regulatory requirements," said W. Henry Walker, Chief Executive Officer. "As has been the case throughout F&M's 117-year history, our solid capital and liquidity levels, along with prudent risk management strategies, position the Bank well for the long-term. Throughout the challenging external economic environment, we maintained a stable, conservative loan portfolio, strong liquidity, and always with the first priority of serving our clients well and safeguarding deposits," he added.

Daniel Walker, F&M's Executive Chairman of the Board, said, "Earnings for the third quarter, as expected, were again impacted by higher deposit costs, pressure from low-yielding securities in our HTM (Held-to-Maturity) portfolio, and tepid demand for loans in the higher interest rate environment. Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve's 50 BPS interest rate cut in September, with additional rate cuts anticipated, signals a positive sign for the economy, for the banking sector, and for all of F&M's stakeholders."

Operating Results

For the third quarter of 2024, total interest and dividend income rose to $113.6 million from $107.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Total interest and dividend income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased to $330.9 million from $307.6 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $53.2 million, compared with $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $156.0 million, compared to $106.8 million reported for the same period in 2023.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $60.4 million versus $64.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $174.9 million, compared with $200.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

F&M's net interest margin was 2.02% for the third quarter of 2024, versus 2.14% in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 1.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 2.25% for the same period in 2023.

The Bank recorded a recapture of provision for credit losses of $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with a $3.6 million recapture of provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Bank recorded a $7.2 million recapture of provision for credit losses, compared with a $3.6 million recapture of provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest income was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total non-interest income was $23.3 million, compared with $12.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $48.6 million, compared with $52.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $148.4 million, compared with $151.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $14.3 million, or $115.17 per diluted share, compared with $17.4 million, or $137.57 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $40.9 million, or $325.64 per diluted share, compared with $57.2 million, or $452.11 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Gross loans were $6.46 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared with $6.76 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank's allowance for loan losses totaled $95.9 million, or 1.49% of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2024, compared with $97.9 million, or 1.45% of loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2023.

The Bank's total deposits were $8.77 billion at September 30, 2024, compared with $8.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, versus 33.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Securities sold under repurchase agreements decreased to $877.4 million at September 30, 2024, from $909.4 million at December 31, 2023. Borrowings were $900 million as of September 30, 2024 and $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total assets were $12.02 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared with $12.04 billion at December 31, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $1.37 billion at September 30, 2024 compared with $1.35 billion at December 31, 2023.

Capital

Capital ratios are the foundation of safety in all banks, and F&M continues to exceed national banks and peer banks in this area. All of Farmers & Merchants Bank's capital ratios exceeded regulatory capital requirements to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 18.65%; its tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 17.40%, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 17.40%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.20%, as of September 30, 2024. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a "well-capitalized" bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Bank repurchased 2,573 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average repurchase price of $4,874.05 per share. Under the stock purchase program, the Bank may purchase shares of its common stock through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions, in each case, subject to applicable requirements and laws. To the extent the Bank repurchases shares, the number of shares repurchased and the timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, regulatory requirements, general business conditions and other factors. The Bank may choose to modify, suspend or discontinue such proposed purchases at any time and anticipates that any such repurchases will be funded from existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Bank to repurchase any specific number of shares in any particular period.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 27 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 75,743 $ 76,184 $ 225,253 $ 223,291 Investment securities 20,545 21,458 60,619 66,616 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock 456 415 1,455 1,229 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 16,857 9,859 43,573 16,416 Total interest and dividend income 113,601 107,916 330,900 307,552 Interest expense: Deposits 31,789 23,009 88,567 56,578 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 9,783 8,918 28,876 22,212 Borrowings 11,677 11,103 38,567 27,984 Total interest expense 53,249 43,030 156,010 106,774 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 60,352 64,886 174,890 200,778 Provision for credit losses Loans (1,600 ) (1,800 ) (3,100 ) (1,800 ) Investment securities - - - 100 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (2,100 ) (1,800 ) (4,100 ) (1,900 ) Total provision for credit losses (3,700 ) (3,600 ) (7,200 ) (3,600 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 64,052 68,486 182,090 204,378 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,884 1,799 5,570 5,153 Card income 226 357 665 957 Other income 2,432 1,919 17,114 6,186 Total non-interest income 4,542 4,075 23,349 12,296 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 29,677 30,831 91,428 93,538 FDIC and other insurance expense 2,506 2,319 8,017 5,923 Occupancy expense 4,057 4,103 11,856 11,641 Software and equipment expense 4,456 3,891 13,187 11,554 Other real estate owned expense 83 - 332 - Professional and legal services 3,198 2,113 8,795 5,597 Marketing expense 900 2,694 2,857 6,245 Other expense 3,713 6,357 11,953 16,924 Total non-interest expense 48,590 52,308 148,425 151,422 Income before income tax expense 20,004 20,253 57,014 65,252 Income tax expense 5,658 2,866 16,132 8,093 Net income $ 14,346 $ 17,387 $ 40,882 $ 57,159 Basic earnings per common share $ 115.98 $ 141.11 $ 333.03 $ 463.86 Diluted earnings per common share $ 115.17 $ 137.57 $ 325.64 $ 452.11 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 123,696 123,216 122,757 123,224 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 124,563 126,389 125,545 126,428

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Sep. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 78,460 $ 74,595 Interest-bearing balances 1,075,886 548,874 Total cash and due from banks 1,154,346 623,469 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 257,906 115,883 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,923,032 4,301,060 Loans held for sale 766 - Gross loans 6,463,026 6,756,207 Allowance for loan losses (95,916 ) (97,900 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (8,637 ) (11,469 ) Loans, net 6,358,473 6,646,838 Other real estate owned, net 2,929 - Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 22,570 22,798 Bank premises and equipment, net 120,528 125,929 Deferred tax assets, net 42,000 45,723 Other assets 134,515 154,154 Total assets $ 12,017,065 $ 12,035,854 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,880,846 $ 2,880,315 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,142,551 2,069,275 Savings and money market savings 2,694,866 2,661,312 Time deposits 1,053,531 1,059,166 Total deposits 8,771,794 8,670,068 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 877,404 909,376 Borrowings 900,000 1,000,000 Other liabilities 97,234 104,965 Total liabilities 10,646,432 10,684,409 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 shares; 123,501 and 123,135 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,470 2,463 Additional paid-in capital 171,594 184,483 Retained earnings 1,200,517 1,169,759 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,948 ) (5,260 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,370,633 1,351,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,017,065 $ 12,035,854

