LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach ("F&M" or the "Bank") (OTCQX: FMBL) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"F&M achieved profitable operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and our balance sheet remained strong, with capital ratios far exceeding all regulatory requirements," said W. Henry Walker, Chief Executive Officer. "As has been the case throughout F&M's 117-year history, our solid capital and liquidity levels, along with prudent risk management strategies, position the Bank well for the long-term. Throughout the challenging external economic environment, we maintained a stable, conservative loan portfolio, strong liquidity, and always with the first priority of serving our clients well and safeguarding deposits," he added.
Daniel Walker, F&M's Executive Chairman of the Board, said, "Earnings for the third quarter, as expected, were again impacted by higher deposit costs, pressure from low-yielding securities in our HTM (Held-to-Maturity) portfolio, and tepid demand for loans in the higher interest rate environment. Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve's 50 BPS interest rate cut in September, with additional rate cuts anticipated, signals a positive sign for the economy, for the banking sector, and for all of F&M's stakeholders."
Operating Results
For the third quarter of 2024, total interest and dividend income rose to $113.6 million from $107.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Total interest and dividend income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased to $330.9 million from $307.6 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Total interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $53.2 million, compared with $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $156.0 million, compared to $106.8 million reported for the same period in 2023.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $60.4 million versus $64.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $174.9 million, compared with $200.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
F&M's net interest margin was 2.02% for the third quarter of 2024, versus 2.14% in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 1.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 2.25% for the same period in 2023.
The Bank recorded a recapture of provision for credit losses of $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with a $3.6 million recapture of provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Bank recorded a $7.2 million recapture of provision for credit losses, compared with a $3.6 million recapture of provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Non-interest income was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total non-interest income was $23.3 million, compared with $12.3 million for the same period in 2023.
Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $48.6 million, compared with $52.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $148.4 million, compared with $151.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $14.3 million, or $115.17 per diluted share, compared with $17.4 million, or $137.57 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $40.9 million, or $325.64 per diluted share, compared with $57.2 million, or $452.11 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Balance Sheet
Gross loans were $6.46 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared with $6.76 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank's allowance for loan losses totaled $95.9 million, or 1.49% of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2024, compared with $97.9 million, or 1.45% of loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2023.
The Bank's total deposits were $8.77 billion at September 30, 2024, compared with $8.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, versus 33.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Securities sold under repurchase agreements decreased to $877.4 million at September 30, 2024, from $909.4 million at December 31, 2023. Borrowings were $900 million as of September 30, 2024 and $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023.
Total assets were $12.02 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared with $12.04 billion at December 31, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $1.37 billion at September 30, 2024 compared with $1.35 billion at December 31, 2023.
Capital
Capital ratios are the foundation of safety in all banks, and F&M continues to exceed national banks and peer banks in this area. All of Farmers & Merchants Bank's capital ratios exceeded regulatory capital requirements to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 18.65%; its tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 17.40%, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 17.40%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.20%, as of September 30, 2024. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a "well-capitalized" bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.
Stock Repurchase Program
During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Bank repurchased 2,573 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average repurchase price of $4,874.05 per share. Under the stock purchase program, the Bank may purchase shares of its common stock through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions, in each case, subject to applicable requirements and laws. To the extent the Bank repurchases shares, the number of shares repurchased and the timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, regulatory requirements, general business conditions and other factors. The Bank may choose to modify, suspend or discontinue such proposed purchases at any time and anticipates that any such repurchases will be funded from existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Bank to repurchase any specific number of shares in any particular period.
About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 27 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH
|Income Statements (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans
$
75,743
$
76,184
$
225,253
$
223,291
|Investment securities
20,545
21,458
60,619
66,616
|Investments in FHLB and FRB stock
456
415
1,455
1,229
|Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
16,857
9,859
43,573
16,416
|Total interest and dividend income
113,601
107,916
330,900
307,552
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
31,789
23,009
88,567
56,578
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
9,783
8,918
28,876
22,212
|Borrowings
11,677
11,103
38,567
27,984
|Total interest expense
53,249
43,030
156,010
106,774
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses
60,352
64,886
174,890
200,778
|Provision for credit losses
|Loans
(1,600
)
(1,800
)
(3,100
)
(1,800
)
|Investment securities
-
-
-
100
|Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
(2,100
)
(1,800
)
(4,100
)
(1,900
)
|Total provision for credit losses
(3,700
)
(3,600
)
(7,200
)
(3,600
)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
64,052
68,486
182,090
204,378
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
1,884
1,799
5,570
5,153
|Card income
226
357
665
957
|Other income
2,432
1,919
17,114
6,186
|Total non-interest income
4,542
4,075
23,349
12,296
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
29,677
30,831
91,428
93,538
|FDIC and other insurance expense
2,506
2,319
8,017
5,923
|Occupancy expense
4,057
4,103
11,856
11,641
|Software and equipment expense
4,456
3,891
13,187
11,554
|Other real estate owned expense
83
-
332
-
|Professional and legal services
3,198
2,113
8,795
5,597
|Marketing expense
900
2,694
2,857
6,245
|Other expense
3,713
6,357
11,953
16,924
|Total non-interest expense
48,590
52,308
148,425
151,422
|Income before income tax expense
20,004
20,253
57,014
65,252
|Income tax expense
5,658
2,866
16,132
8,093
|Net income
$
14,346
$
17,387
$
40,882
$
57,159
|Basic earnings per common share
$
115.98
$
141.11
$
333.03
$
463.86
|Diluted earnings per common share
$
115.17
$
137.57
$
325.64
$
452.11
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
123,696
123,216
122,757
123,224
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
124,563
126,389
125,545
126,428
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH
|Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Sep. 30, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks:
|Noninterest-bearing balances
$
78,460
$
74,595
|Interest-bearing balances
1,075,886
548,874
|Total cash and due from banks
1,154,346
623,469
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
257,906
115,883
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
3,923,032
4,301,060
|Loans held for sale
766
-
|Gross loans
6,463,026
6,756,207
|Allowance for loan losses
(95,916
)
(97,900
)
|Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
(8,637
)
(11,469
)
|Loans, net
6,358,473
6,646,838
|Other real estate owned, net
2,929
-
|Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost
22,570
22,798
|Bank premises and equipment, net
120,528
125,929
|Deferred tax assets, net
42,000
45,723
|Other assets
134,515
154,154
|Total assets
$
12,017,065
$
12,035,854
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,880,846
$
2,880,315
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,142,551
2,069,275
|Savings and money market savings
2,694,866
2,661,312
|Time deposits
1,053,531
1,059,166
|Total deposits
8,771,794
8,670,068
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
877,404
909,376
|Borrowings
900,000
1,000,000
|Other liabilities
97,234
104,965
|Total liabilities
10,646,432
10,684,409
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 shares;
|123,501 and 123,135 shares issued and outstanding at
|September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
2,470
2,463
|Additional paid-in capital
171,594
184,483
|Retained earnings
1,200,517
1,169,759
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,948
)
(5,260
)
|Total stockholders' equity
1,370,633
1,351,445
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
12,017,065
$
12,035,854
