Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ82 | ISIN: FI4000206750 | Ticker-Symbol: 4K8
Tradegate
15.10.24
14:54 Uhr
3,640 Euro
-0,015
-0,41 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6203,73515:49
3,6553,68515:48
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 14:48 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Approval from the competition authority for the transfer of Secto Automotive's business to Kamux

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 17.10.2024 at 15:30

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the transfer of Secto Automotive's used car business to Kamux. The showrooms in Friisilä, Espoo, and Petikko, Vantaa, as well as their personnel, will become part of Kamux Finland on 31.10.2024 at the latest. The annual revenue of the transferring used car business in 2023 was approx. EUR 78 million and it has 14 employees.

Jani Koivu, Managing Director of Kamux Finland: "It is great that we can now start the cooperation with Secto and that the capable Secto staff and the showrooms in Friisilä and Petikko become part of the Kamux team already now. A warm welcome to everyone. The two additional showrooms will strengthen our position in the greater Helsinki area (Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa) further and with altogether eight showrooms we are able to serve the customers in the area even better. At the same time we get relatively new and regularly serviced cars for sale immediately."

For further information, please contact:
Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, Kamux Corporation, tel. +358 50 577 4200
Jani Koivu, Managing Director, Kamux Finland, tel. +358 20 769 4285
Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 420 8831

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 71 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/approval-from-the-competition-authority-for-the-transfer-of-secto-automotive-s-business-to-kamux,c4052908

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/approval-from-the-competition-authority-for-the-transfer-of-secto-automotives-business-to-kamux-302279294.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.