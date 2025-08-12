Kamux Oyj: Kamux Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1-June 30, 2025: Adjusted operating profit grew in the second quarter despite decrease in revenue

Kamux Corporation | Half-Year Financial Report | August 12, 2025 at 09:00:00 EEST

This is a summary of Kamux Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1- June 30, 2025. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at the company website at www.kamux.com

The figures in parentheses refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period in the previous year, unless stated otherwise.

April-June 2025

Revenue decreased by 18.7%, totaling EUR 205.5 million (252.6)

Gross profit decreased by 2.9% to EUR 24.0 million (24.7), or 11.7% (9.8) of revenue

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 8.2% to EUR 2.9 million (2.7), or 1.4% (1.1) of revenue

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 17.0% to EUR 1.7 million (2.1), or 0.8% (0.8) of revenue

The number of cars sold decreased by 22.5% to 13,208 cars (17,037)

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.00 (0.00)

January-June 2025

Revenue decreased by 11.2%, totaling EUR 438.1 million (493.4)

Gross profit decreased by 14.2% to EUR 42.1 million (49.0), or 9.6% (9.9) of revenue

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 82.4% to EUR 0.9 million (5.4), or 0.2% (1.1) of revenue

Operating result (EBIT) decreased by 120.5% to EUR -0.9 million (4.4), or -0.2% (0.9) of revenue

The number of cars sold decreased by 15.9% to 27,902 cars (33,174)

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.10 (0.03)

Key Figures

EUR million 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 Change, % 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change, % 1-12/2024 Revenue 205.5 252.6 -18.7% 438.1 493.4 -11.2% 1,010.2 Gross profit 24.0 24.7 -2.9% 42.1 49.0 -14.2% 96.8 as percentage of revenue, % 11.7% 9.8% 9.6% 9.9% 9.6% Operating result (EBIT) 1.7 2.1 -17.0% -0.9 4.4 -120.5% 7.9 as percentage of revenue, % 0.8% 0.8% -0.2% 0.9% 0.8% Adjusted operating profit* 2.9 2.7 8.2% 0.9 5.4 -82.4% 11.6 as percentage of revenue, % 1.4% 1.1% 0.2% 1.1% 1.1% Revenue from integrated services 13.0 13.6 -4.0% 26.2 26.9 -2.6% 55.2 as percentage of revenue, % 6.3% 5.4% 6.0% 5.5% 5.5% Number of cars sold 13,208 17,037 -22.5% 27,902 33,174 -15.9% 66,548 Gross profit per sold car, EUR 1,815 1,449 25.3% 1,509 1,478 2.1% 1,454 Net debt 61.6 75.8 -18.7% 74.2 Inventories 123.3 140.1 -12.0% 131.0 Inventory turnover, days 54.1 53.1 2.1% 55.4 Capital expenditures 2.8 0.6 404.7% 3.9 1.8 118.8% 4.3 Average number of employees during

the period 838 906 -7.5% 904 Return on equity (ROE), % -0.6% 7.8% 4.3% Return on investment (ROI), % 1.7% 6.0% 3.9% Equity ratio, % 48.6% 45.0% 48.0% Earnings per share, basic and diluted, EUR 0.00 0.00 -46.7% -0.10 0.03 -383.6% 0.12

*) Operating result adjusted for special items related to strategic planning, legal processes, own real estate operations and other items, totaling EUR 1.1 million for 4-6/2025 and EUR 1.8 million for 1-6/2025 (4-6/2024: EUR 0.6 million, 1-6/2024: EUR 1.0 million and 1-12/2024: EUR 3.6 million).

CEO Tapio Pajuharju:

"The car business remained challenging in all our operating countries in the second quarter of 2025. In Finland, the total market for used cars grew, but the growth came from consumer-to-consumer trade. In Sweden, the market declined and in Germany, sales volumes were at the same level as in the comparison period. Economic uncertainty weighed on consumer confidence in all operating countries, and demand continued to be focused on affordable combustion engine cars. Competition remained intense, and continued weak sales of new cars also kept the purchasing market tight. In Finland and Sweden, used car prices fell, while in Europe, and especially in Germany, they rose, which caused challenges in international sourcing.

At Kamux, we focused decisively on the basics and profitable business. Our main focus was on improving profitability through a selection attractive to consumers, active inventory management and pricing measures. In Finland, we succeeded in this, although the measures taken at the beginning of the year to manage inventory still weighed on profitability. In Sweden, we made progress in the right direction and improved the margin per car. In Germany, sales volume remained low, and the result for the quarter was disappointing.

Our strong focus on healthier and more profitable business weighed on our volumes significantly, and at Group level we fell short of approximately 3,800 cars compared to the comparison period. Approximately one fifth of this was due to a smaller number of showrooms in Sweden and Germany than in the comparison period.

In terms of revenue, we were behind the comparison period at Group level, as revenue decreased in all operating countries due to the lower number of cars sold. In Finland, we have systematically adjusted our inventory to focus more on lower-priced cars that are in demand. Revenue from integrated services decreased slightly due to the lower number of cars sold. Demand for Kamux Plus developed positively. Margin per car developed favorably in all operating countries, and gross profit was almost at the level of the comparison period. Gross margin developed positively in all operating countries. The Group's adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 2.9 million (EUR 2.7 million) in the second quarter, which was an important step in the right direction. Operating cash flow improved significantly during the first half of the year as a result of active inventory management and was EUR 14.3 million (EUR -14.2 million).

The Group-wide efficiency program that we started at the beginning of the year is yielding results, and our profitability is developing in the right direction. Systematic data-based pricing in purchasing and sales as well as centralized management of the car selection and inventory are already working well in Finland. We have also made progress in the right direction in Sweden, and work has been started in Germany. Enhancing the steering capabilities of the KMS system is also progressing well.

Our customer satisfaction has remained at a good level: the Group's NPS was 58 in the second quarter and 59 in Finland. This means that we are quite close to our long-term target of 60. In June, Kamux Finland responded to the Consumer and Competition Authority's enquiry regarding the feedback received by the Consumer Ombudsman and Consumer Advice in 2025 related to Kamux. We welcome any clarifications from the authority regarding the interpretation of the Consumer Protection Act, as there is still a lot of room for interpretation in the assessment of product errors. In line with our strategy, we continue to invest in improving customer experience and developing the showroom network.

I would like to thank the entire Kamux team for the good work in a challenging market. We have taken steps forward in all our markets. I also want to thank all our customers and partners, with whom our cooperation has continued to be good and constructive."

Outlook for the year 2025

Kamux expects its adjusted operating profit for 2025 to improve from the previous year.

Significant events after the reporting period

On July 2, 2025, Kamux announced that Marcus Mezödi had be appointed as Kamux Germany's Managing Director and a member of the Group Management Team. Mezödi assumed his duties at Kamux on July 2, 2025. Martin Verrelli, Kamux Germany's Managing Director and a member of the Group Management Team, left Kamux on July 1, 2025.

Financial reporting in 2025

The publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2025 is as follows:

Interim Report for January-September 2025 November 11, 2025

