Kamux Oyj: Inside information: Change of CEO at Kamux - Tapio Pajuharju leaves the company, Juha Kalliokoski appointed as CEO

Kamux Corporation | Inside Information | October 16, 2025 at 10:30:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation and CEO Tapio Pajuharju have jointly agreed that Tapio Pajuharju will step down as CEO of the company as of today. The Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation has appointed Juha Kalliokoski (55) as the company's new CEO. Juha Kalliokoski is the company's founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Group Management Team since March 1, 2025. Kalliokoski led the company as CEO from 2003 to 2023.



Terho Kalliokoski, Chairman of the Board: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Tapio for his significant contribution to the development of Kamux's business operations, both in the roles of CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Juha Kalliokoski has also served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2023. With his appointment as CEO, Kalliokoski resigns from the Board of Directors and the Board will continue to consist of six members for the time being.



Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Group Management Team as of today are:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO;

Enel Sintonen, CFO;

Johan Kempas, Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;Marcus Mezödi, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;Joni Tuominen, Managing Director, Kamux Finland;Joanna Clark, Chief People Officer;Aino Hökeberg, Chief Business Development and Transformation Officer; andJarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer.Kamux CorporationBoard of DirectorsFor further information:Terho Kalliokoski, hallituksen puheenjohtajaJuha Kalliokoski, toimitusjohtajaContacts:Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications, tel. +358 10 420 8831

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 68 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold almost 600,000 used cars, 66,548 of which were sold in 2024. Kamux's revenue in 2024 was EUR 1,010 million and its average number of employees was 904 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com