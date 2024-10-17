Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its representatives will be attending the upcoming 2024 Exploration, Mining and Petroleum (EMP) New Brunswick Conference being held at the Delta Hotel in Fredericton, New Brunswick during Sunday, October 27th to Tuesday, October 29th.

"As we reflect on the past year, Great Atlantic Resources continues to make tremendous strides in our exploration activities in New Brunswick. Our 2023 programs yielded exciting discoveries, particularly at our Glenelg and McDougall Road properties. We are waiting for rock sample analytical results for 2024 samples at Glenelg and Keymet and will be undertaking prospecting and rock sampling this fall at McDougall Road and Mascarene.

The Glenelg property has shown promising gold, vanadium, and antimony potential, with recent sampling revealing high-grade antimony and gold mineralization. We're thrilled by the 2024 continuation of prospecting in key target areas, further advancing what we believe to be highly lucrative opportunities.

Additionally, our work at the Keymet Property continues to uncover new gold and base metal targets, with geophysical surveys and rock / soil sampling revealing a 1.5-kilometer long target zone-an encouraging sign for future developments. These advancements, coupled with our ongoing work in other regions, position Great Atlantic for a strong 2024 as we eagerly await results from hundreds of samples collected this past year.

We remain committed to our mission of uncovering Atlantic Canada's rich mineral potential. As we look forward, we are confident that the coming months will bring further confirmation of the immense opportunities in our portfolio, benefiting both our stakeholders and the broader resource sector," states Mr. Anderson - CEO.



About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.







