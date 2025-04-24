Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., has mobilized diamond drilling equipment to its Golden Promise Gold Property to complete one additional pre-bulk sampling hole, partnering with Novamera Inc., at the gold bearing Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ). The property is located in central Newfoundland.





"We are now drilling the final of three strategically placed guidance holes-this marks the last step necessary to assist in the precise orientation of the BoreDrill prior to commencing our 2,700-tonne bulk sample, which will target material grading over 10.4 grams of gold per tonne.

This will be the first time in the world that AI-assisted Surgical Mining is deployed using directional drilling with a 2.5-meter-wide BoreDrill. If successful, it will represent a major leap forward-not only for Great Atlantic and our development plans at Golden Promise, but for the broader mining sector as a whole.

The custom-built directional drill head is currently en route from Italy, while the BoreDrill itself is on a vessel from the Netherlands. Both are expected to arrive at the port in Newfoundland during the first week of May. We anticipate beginning the bulk sample program within the next couple of months," states CEO Anderson.

The hole will be a steep down-dip hole in the area of the planned 2025 bulk sample site at the JMZ. This will be the third and final of three steep down-dip holes in the area of the planned bulk sample program. The first two down-dip holes were completed during December, 2024.





This drill hole, as with the two late 2024 drill holes, will utilize Novamera's proprietary Guidance Tool and will be managed by Novamera Inc.

Novamera's proprietary Guidance Tool will be again used to provide increased data and knowledge to define the vein's shape, geometry, and continuity. It is used to collect subsurface data to define the geometry of the JMZ vein (s). The Guidance Tool collects data within a 3-4 meter radius of the borehole to create a high-resolution 3D orebody model, which is then used to calculate the optimal drill trajectory for Surgical MiningTM.

The hole will be drilled in the west region of the JMZ in the same area as the 2024 drilling program which consisted of eight cross-cutting drill holes and the two steep, down-dip holes. The diamond drilling and planned bulk sample work is fully funded. Golden Promise Mines Inc. has submitted an application to the Newfoundland and Labrador government for the JMZ planned bulk sample program (see Great Atlantic new release of April 10, 2025).

Prior to completion of the steep, down-dip drill holes, eight cross-cutting drill holes (GP-24-157 to GP-24-164) were completed during September - October of 2024. These cross-cutting drill holes tested the JMZ at various depths in the area of the planned 2025 bulk sample program. Analytical results for drill core samples received to date for these holes have confirmed high grade gold including the following intercepts (core length) (see Company News Releases of November 19th and December 4th, 2024; and January 8th, January 14th and January 20th, 2025):

GP-24-157: 34.47 - 35.00 meters (0.53 meters): 34.87 grams / tonne (g/t) gold

GP-24-158: 45.35 - 45.99 meters (0.64 meters): 12.96 g/t gold

GP-24-160: 52.19 - 52.43 meters (0.24 meters): 14.76 g/t gold

and 78.95 - 79.52 meters (0.57 meters): 19.12 g/t gold

GP-24-161: 82.56 - 83.00 meters (0.44 meters): 120.89 g/t gold

and 91.80- 93.47 meters (1.67 meters): 13.16 g/t gold

GP-24-162: 109.25 - 109.69 meters (0.44 meters): 60.20 g/t gold

GP-24-163: 37.00 - 37.80 meters (0.80 meters): 28.02 g/t gold

GP-24-164: 54.53 - 55.35 meters (0.82 meters): 42.70 g/t gold

and 64.13 - 64.65 meters (0.52 meters): 39.18 g/t gold





The 2024 - 2025 diamond drilling discussed in this news release and the planned 2025 bulk sample program at the JMZ is being funded in part by co-investment from DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, as part of a larger project that aims to support data-driven and digital solutions within the mining sector. The Link to the announcement can be found here.

The planned approximately 2700 tonne bulk sample at the JMZ is to be extracted (pending approval by the Newfoundland and Labrador government) using a precision mining method, powered by Novamera's full suite of Surgical MiningTM technologies. The transformative new mining method leverages hardware, software, AI and ML paired with conventional drilling equipment to extract ore at a fraction of the cost of conventional mining methods.

Great Atlantic reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the JMZ of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold (inferred 119,900 ounces of gold - uncapped) (see Company News Release of December 6, 2018; and Sedar-filed National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Promise Property, Central Newfoundland (revised), dated December 4, 2018 by Mr. Greg Z. Mosher, M.Sc. App., P.Geo., and Mr. Larry Pilgrim, B.Sc., P.Geo.).





The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of six central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc. and located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Calibre Mining Corp. which is also located within the Exploits Subzone.

Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines Inc.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

