Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has expanded, though mineral claim staking, its 100% owned Nashwaak Lake Tungsten Property, located in western New Brunswick. The expansion has approximately tripled the size of the property, expanding it from approximately 222 hectares to approximately 645 hectares. Tungsten mineralization is reported at the property in bedrock and glacial float.

The Company's Nashwaak Lake Property is located approximately 2.5 kilometers northwest of the Sisson Project (tungsten and molybdenum project) of Northcliff Resources Ltd. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently announced that the Sisson Project is one of the projects that will be referred to the Major Projects Office (in Canada's Nation Building Projects List).

Nashwaak Lake Property Map

The Nashwaak Lake Property is now comprised of two mineral claims (claim nos. 6811 and 12120). Claim no. 6811 was acquired by Great Atlantic during 2024 by means of a purchase agreement. Claim no. 12120 was staked by Great Atlantic during November 2025, expanding the Nashwaak Lake Property in various directions to the current area of approximately 645 hectares.

Great Atlantic's management have compiled historical exploration information for the area of the Nashwaak Lake property from Reports of Work on file with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development. These reports document soil and prospecting rock samples anomalous for tungsten and diamond drill holes intersecting tungsten mineralization within the area of the Nashwaak Lake Property. Reported highlights include:

Two 2009 diamond drill holes by Geodex Minerals Ltd. were reported to intersect 3,064 ppm tungsten (0.306% W or 0.385% WO3) over 1.55 meters core length and 4,330 ppm tungsten (0.433% W or 0.545% WO3) over 0.96 meters core length (Martin, 2010). These near-surface intercepts are reported to be within altered granite.

Four 2009 rock samples (from glacial float) collected by Geodex Minerals Ltd. were reported to exceed 2,000 parts per million (ppm) tungsten with up to 2,830 ppm tungsten (0.283% W or 0.356% WO3) (Gallagher, 2009 and Martin, 2010).

A 2017 rock sample collected by the late Dave Stevens was reported to return 8,030 ppm tungsten (0.803% W or 1.01% WO3) (Stevens, 2018). The Report of Work indicates this sample to have been collected from glacial float.

Great Atlantic obtained sample data for rock samples collected by Dave Stevens during 2022. A rock sample reported to have been collected from the area of the Nashwaak Lake Property returned 20,300 ppm tungsten (2.03% W or 2.55% WO3). Great Atlantic's management are assuming this sample was collected from glacial float.

A 2016 soil sample collected by Dave Stevens was reported to return a highly anomalous value of 214 ppm tungsten (Steven, 2016).

The November expansion of the Nashwaak Lake Property (staking of claim no. 12120) included areas of additional reported tungsten soil anomalies including a sample reported to return 85 ppm tungsten in the northern region of the property (Martin, 2010).

The Sisson Project of Northcliff Resources Ltd. is located approximately 2.5 kilometers southeast of the Nashwaak Lake Property. The Sisson Project hosts the Sisson Tungsten - Molybdenum Deposit. Northcliff reported mineral reserves at the Sisson Deposit of 334.4 million tonnes of proven and probable reserves at 0.066% WO3 and 0.021% Mo and an NSR of $24.15 / tonne (January 2013 at $8.83 / tonne NSR cut-off).

Readers are warned that mineralization at the Sisson Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Nashwaak Lake Property.

Readers are warned that Great Atlantic has not verified tungsten soil anomalies or tungsten bearing rock samples at the Nashwaak Lake Property as stated in this news release.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.





About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





