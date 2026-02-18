Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received analytical results for a portion of the 2025 prospecting rock samples collected at its Glenelg Gold - Antimony - Vanadium Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. Two samples from separate outcrops in the southern region of the property returned highly anomalous gold values of 1.72 grams / tonne (g/t) and 0.73 g/t. The Glenelg Property contiguous with the Clarence Stream gold project of Galway Metals Inc.

Gold Bearing Fault Zone (1.72 g/t Gold - 2025 Grab Sample)

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/284188_7596783e1415eba8_002full.jpg

Great Atlantic conducted prospecting and rock geochemical sampling during 2025 within multiple target areas at the Glenelg Property. The focus was exploration was gold, antimony, vanadium and lithium mineralization. Some rock samples collected by Great Atlantic at the Glenelg Property prior to 2025 have returned anomalous values for one or more of these elements including high grade antimony at one location.

Analytical results have been received for 2025 rock samples collected within the south-central region of the Glenelg Property. A 2025 grab sample collected from a bedrock exposure adjacent to a highway returned a highly anomalous gold value of 1.72 g/t while also returning anomalous values for silver (5.9 g/t), bismuth (3290 parts per million (ppm)), cobalt (691 ppm) and copper (635 ppm). This sample was collected from a fault zone cutting intrusive rocks of the Bocabec Gabbro complex and represents a new gold discovery for Great Atlantic. The fault zone at this exposure is approximately 10-20 centimeters wide. This sample was collected approximately 55 meters southwest of an antimony bearing vein (quartz-carbonate-stibnite) discovered during 2022 along the same highway-cut bedrock exposure. Massive stibnite (antimony sulfide) occurs locally within this northwest striking, steeply dipping vein. Great Atlantic's grab samples from this vein included antimony values of 23.4% (1.83 kilograms - 2022 sample) and 2023 samples of 13.75% (6.336 kilograms sample) and 13.70% (4.94 kilograms sample) (see Company news releases of August 16, 2022 and April 30, 2024). This antimony-bearing is up to 0.6 meters wide where the 2022 and 2023 grab samples were collected.

Glenelg Property - Grab Samples Map

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/284188_7596783e1415eba8_003full.jpg

Rock sampling was also conducted in the area of the Johnson Lake gold - silver mineral occurrence (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 1304), also located within the south-central region of the Glenelg Property. A 2025 grab sample collected from an outcrop exposure in this area returned a highly anomalous value of 0.733 g/t gold. This represented further confirmation of gold mineralization in the area of this reported mineral occurrence. Rock grab samples collected from outcrop at this site during 2023 and 2024 returned highly anomalous values for gold (0.501 g/t and 0.462 g/t) (see Company news releases of November 30, 2023). This outcrop is altered and pyrite bearing.

Analytical results are pending for a portion of the 2025 rock samples collected in other regions of the Glenelg Property.

The 2025 rock samples discussed in this news release were analyzed for gold by fire assay - AA and for 34 elements by four acid digestion - ICP-AES by ALS Canada Ltd., a certified laboratory independent of Great Atlantic. The 2025 exploration program at the Glenelg Property was supervised by a Qualified Person.

Part of the northern boundary of the Glenelg Property borders the Clarence Stream gold project of Galway Metals Inc. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project during 2022, reporting total Indicated resources of 12,396,000 tonnes at 2.31 g/t gold and total Inferred resources of 15,963,000 tonnes at 2.60 g/t gold. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Clarence Stream gold project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the Glenelg Property.

The Company also announces that it is granting, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 1,200,000 options at an exercise price of $0.15 to its directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable for five years. The stock options are not transferable and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and any applicable regulatory acceptance.

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

___



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/284188_7596783e1415eba8_004full.jpg

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/284188_7596783e1415eba8_005full.jpg

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

