Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has optioned the Mount Raymond cobalt-copper-nickel-vanadium property to Slam Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: SXL).

GR Exploration Team at Mount Raymond Property

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. ("Great Atlantic") has entered into an arm's length option with SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("SLAM") granting SLAM the option to earn a 100% interest in the Mount Raymond South mineral claim located in New Brunswick.

To exercise the option, SLAM must, over a three-year period, make aggregate cash payments of CAD $82,500, issue a total of 675,000 common shares to Great Atlantic, and incur a minimum of $200,000 in qualifying exploration expenditures on the property.

The payment schedule consists of staged cash payments and share issuances upon TSX Venture Exchange approval and on each of the first, second, and third anniversaries of the agreement, with the $200,000 exploration expenditure requirement to be completed over the term of the agreement.

Upon SLAM earning a 100% interest in the property, Great Atlantic will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty. SLAM will have the right to purchase one-half (1%) of the NSR royalty for $1,000,000 at any time, prior to commercial production.

Collecting Rock Samples at Mount Raymond Property

About the Mount Raymond Property

The Mount Raymond Cobalt-Copper-Nickel-Vanadium Property is located within northern New Brunswick. It was acquired during 2018 through mineral claim staking by Great Atlantic Resources Corp. The property covers an area of approximately 175 hectares. The property covers a cobalt-copper- nickel mineral occurrence (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 1529). Drill core samples anomalous for vanadium are also reported (Gracia, 2012).

A 2011 diamond drill hole reported within the area of the Mount Raymond Property was reported to intersect 1.65 meters of semi-massive to massive sulfides (pyrrhotite) with chalcopyrite veinlets within gabbro (Gracia, 2012). This mineralized interval was reported to return 0.43% copper, 0.12% nickel and 0.11% cobalt over 1.65 meters (core length). Another one-meter core length sample from this hole was reported to return 0.18% cobalt while a one- meter core length sample from this hole was reported to return 0.12% vanadium (Gracia, 2012). These mineralized intervals are reported near surface (within 120 meters vertical depth). A qualified person has not verified this mineralization for Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

