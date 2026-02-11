Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received analytical results for stream sediment samples collected during 2024 at its 100% owned Kagoot Brook Cobalt Property, located in northern New Brunswick.





2024 Stream Sediment Sample Map - Cobalt Analyses - Kagoot Brook Property

Ten consecutive stream sediment samples over an approximately 900 meters long section of a stream returned anomalous cobalt values in the 149 - 610 parts per million (ppm) range confirming reported cobalt anomalies. This included five consecutive highly anomalous cobalt values returning in 360 - 610 ppm range over an approximately 390 meters length.



The Kagoot Brook Property consists of one mineral claim covering an area of approximately 767 hectares, covering reported historical cobalt stream and spring sediment / silt geochemical anomalies, with some samples reported from two streams (tributaries of Kagoot Brook) reported to be highly anomalous for cobalt. Such anomalies were reported by the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources in the early 1980s along two northeast trending streams, one flowing from the southwest to north-central region of the Kagoot Brook property and the other stream within the eastern region of the property. Five samples from these streams were reported to return highly anomalous cobalt values in the 801 - 1316 ppm range (Davies, 1982).

Highly anomalous cobalt stream silt anomalies were reported in the areas of these streams by Brunswick Mining and Smelting Corp. in the mid-1980s including multiple samples reported to exceed 1,000 ppm cobalt (Brown, 1985) and during 2018 by Explorex Resources Inc. including samples reported to exceed 1,000 ppm cobalt (up to 3,190 ppm cobalt) (Kemp, 2019).





Silt Stream Sediment Survey - Kagoot Brook Project

The 2024 stream sediment sampling was conducted along the eastern stream for which cobalt stream sediment / silt anomalies were previously reported. Eleven stream sediment samples were collected from the stream bed during 2024 with samples collected at approximately 100 meters spacings along the stream along an approximately 970 meters long section of the stream. All but the northern-most sample exceeded 100 ppm for cobalt (149 - 610 ppm). The three southern-most samples returned anomalous cobalt values of 205 ppm, 149 ppm and 198 ppm. The next five samples along an approximaterly 390 meters long section of the stream returned highly anomalous cobalt values of 360 ppm, 610 ppm, 424 pm, 487 ppm and 547 ppm. The next two samples returned anomalous cobalt values of 167 ppm and 193 ppm. The northern-most stream sediment sample returned 19 ppm cobalt.

The 2025 stream sediment samples were analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. which is independent of Great Atlantic. The eleven stream sediment samples were sieved to -180 microns. Portions of the sieved fractions were analyzed for gold by Fire Assay - AA and analyzed for 34 elements (including cobalt) by four acid digestion - ICP-AES. The samples also returned up to 336 ppm zinc and 196 ppm nickel.

Great Atlantic has not identified the source of the cobalt stream sediment anomalies identified during the 2024 sampling. The Company is planning focused prospecting, rock - soil geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys in the area of the five central highly anomalous samples (360 - 610 ppm Co) and the area upstream of these samples. Great Atlantic is planning similar stream sediment sampling during 2026 for the second stream in the southwest to north-central regions of the property in areas of reported cobalt stream sediment / silt anomalies. Great Atlantic has not confirmed cobalt anomalies to date along this second stream.





Kagoot Brook Property Map

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

___



About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

