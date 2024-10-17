

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Macy's announced a holiday collaboration with Disney that celebrates two iconic brands with a limited-edition Disney assortment available only at Macy's and the debut of the Minnie Mouse character balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The collection, featuring fashion forward apparel, accessories and collectibles for kids and adults highlights exclusive Disney artwork by Jeff Shelly, Disney's director of character art. This limited-edition Disney collection is now available on macys.com, Macy's mobile app and select Macy's stores nationwide.



Also, Beginning October 17, through the New Year, there will be a dedicated Mickey and Minnie Shop at Macy's Herald Square flagship and across 200 Macy's stores nationwide.



