Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne Gravity Gradiometer and Magnetic Survey over its Otherside Property (Figure 1), located within the prolific uranium-bearing Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. This survey will be conducted by Xcalibur Smart Mapping, utilizing their state-of-the-art Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) technology to further explore the potential for uranium deposits.

The goal of this airborne survey is to leverage gravity and magnetic geophysics to reveal significant lithostructural contrasts in the subsurface rocks, allowing Appia to identify key anomalies that may lead to uranium discoveries. This survey is a critical step in Appia's ongoing exploration efforts, providing additional data to guide drilling decisions.

The Otherside Property is notably positioned along a 40 km-long corridor hosting several electromagnetic (EM) conductors, sharing geological and geophysical features similar to other high-grade uranium plays of the western Athabasca Basin such as Fission Uranium Corp's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposits.

Stephen Burega, President, states: "Our team is excited to commence the Airborne Gravity Gradiometer and Magnetic survey at our Otherside property. Using cutting-edge technology to identify geophysical signatures that could lead to uranium discoveries, this survey marks a significant step in our exploration efforts and provides an encouraging follow-up to the recent uranium and rare earth exploration programs at our Eastside and Loranger properties."

Appia's exploration team will utilize the data gathered from this survey to further refine the geological model of the Otherside Property and identify its priority drill targets. The Otherside Property's geological setting, combined with the anticipated detailed insights from the Falcon AGG survey, positions Appia to make significant advancements in the search for potential uranium deposits within the Athabasca Basin.

Figure 1 - Proposed Flight Plan of Appia's Airborne Gravity Gradiometer & Magnetic Survey over the Otherside Property - Athabasca Basin, SK

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/226912_dfa3b0538488fbf5_001full.jpg

About the Otherside Project

The Otherside Project is strategically located within the prolific, uranium-bearing Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. This area is renowned for its significant uranium deposits, its surrounding rare earth element plays, and favorable geological conditions that have historically led to major high-grade uranium discoveries.

The Otherside Property shares similar geological and geophysical signatures to known high-grade, large-tonnage uranium deposits in the western Athabasca Basin, including Fission Uranium Corp's Triple "R" and NexGen Energy's "Arrow" deposits. Such signatures include long structural corridors hosting multiple, discrete conductors with associated magnetic gradients and gravity low areas.

Otherside's property area is 8,436 hectares and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor for Appia and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.8 million common shares outstanding, 145.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226912

SOURCE: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.