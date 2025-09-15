Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce they have begun a high-resolution ground gravity survey on September 2nd, 2025, at the Company's Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REE) project in northern Saskatchewan. This geophysical program marks the next step in Appia's phased exploration strategy, building upon the results of the 2024 Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) survey to refine multiple high-priority drill targets at depth.

MWH Geo-Surveys Ltd. is currently conducting this high-resolution ground gravity survey, which aims to refine a series of priority gravity anomalies originally identified during the 2024 Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) survey conducted by Xcalibur Smart Mapping. These large-scale subsurface features were processed and interpreted through 3D inversion modeling and are believed to represent potential sources of monazite-hosted REE mineralization. The ground-based survey will provide increased resolution and accuracy to assist in drill targeting for Appia's upcoming diamond drilling campaigns.

Tom Drivas, President of Appia, commented:

"This ground gravity survey is an essential step in our ongoing work to systematically refine and prioritize our exploration drill targets at depth. By applying this high-resolution ground technique over the strongest Airborne Gravity Gradiometer anomalies, we aim to maximize the efficiency and precision of our planned drill campaign."

The high-resolution ground gravity survey at the Alces Lake Rare Earth Element (REE) property is covering multiple gravity features (Figures 1 and 2) distributed along the regional fold and structural corridor that hosts surface REE showings such as the high-grade WRCB zone, displaying such as 16.1 wt% TREO over 15.6 m including 49.17% wt% TREO over 3.7m in drill core (refer to the 2019 press release here), and large Magnet Ridge zone, with mineralization open at depth. The program is designed to better constrain the shape, depth, and density contrast of each target area, enabling Appia's technical team to optimize drill collar placement and depth projections for their upcoming diamond drilling campaign.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.





Figure 1 - Alces Lake Rare Earth Element (REE) Property Ground Gravity Survey Targets. Vertical Gravity Grid as Background.



Figure 2 - Alces Lake Rare Earth Element (REE) Property Ground Gravity Survey Targets. Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) Grid as Background.



About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 168.5 million common shares outstanding, 207.7 million shares fully diluted.

