Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Jason Bagg has been appointed Vice-President Corporate Development, effective January 15, 2026. Mr. Bagg brings over 25 years of financial and uranium sector experience, including his position as Chief Executive Officer of Urano Energy Corp, and Puranium Energy Ltd.

Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia, commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome Jason to the Appia team. His experience in the financial markets and the uranium sector comes at a pivotal time as the Company advances to its next phase of growth."

Mr. Jason Bagg, VP Corporate Development

Mr. Jason Bagg brings over 25 years of financial industry experience in the technology, real estate and mining sectors to the Appia Team. He started his career with large firms in the capital markets space as an advisor at RBC and an options trader at Scotia Capital working with retail and institutional investors. He later focused on the junior mining sector, supporting TSX Venture listed companies through investor relations initiatives aimed at enhancing market visibility and shareholder value. For the past four years, Mr. Bagg has been working with several publicly listed uranium exploration companies in the areas of senior management, public relations and corporate finance.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the Ultra Hardrock and Ultra IAC Projects, which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 206.6 million shares fully diluted.

