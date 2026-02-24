Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra") has completed a 26-hole diamond drilling program totaling 7,347.1 metres at the Ultra Hard Rock carbonatite target. Information received from Ultra shows that preliminary assay results have identified significant intervals of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) and Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO). Additional assay results remain pending and are expected in the coming weeks. Appia holds a 25% interest in the ULTRA Hard Rock and ULTRA IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil.

Highlights

Highlights from assays for 13 drill holes received to date are detailed in Table 1. Results from 13 drillholes are pending and will be released when available.

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) TREO

(%) TREO

(ppm) MREO1

(ppm) MREO/

TREO

(%) UNA-DDH-015 0 300 300 2.55 25,500 4,730 18.5 including 2 99 97 4.52 45,200 8,657 19.1 including 93 99 6 13.30 130,000 21,182 15.9 including 95.3 97 1.7 14.27 142,700 23,235 16.3 including 284 300 16 5.20 52,000 8,082 15.5 UNA-DDH-013 0 300 300 2.39 23,900 3,646 15.2 including 26.6 55.6 29 4.02 40,200 6,708 16.7 UNA-DDH-012 0 240 240 1.97 19,700 3,313 16.8 including 0 40 40 4.27 42,700 7,675 17.9 including 188 220 32 3.04 30,400 4,407 14.5 PCH-DDH-008 0 98 98 2.89 28,900 4,276 14.8 including 16 44 28 4.03 40,300 5,340 13.3 UNA-DDH-009 0 301.05 301.05 1.19 11,900 2,205 18.5 including 48 62 14 3.19 31,900 4,439 13.9 including 210 266 56 1.26 12,600 2,569 20.4 1 Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) = Neodymium (Nd4O7) + Praseodymium (Pr2O3) + Terbium (TbO11) + Dysprosium (Dy2O3)

Initial results can be viewed using this link and the collar of the executed drillholes using this link.

The Ultra IAC and Hard Rock Projects are unique with two distinct styles of mineralization, Ionic Adsorption Clay REE mineralization associated with the weathered Iporá Granite, (Ultra IAC) and high-grade REE mineralization associated with carbonatite intrusions (Ultra Hard Rock). Drilling work on the ULTRA IAC Target is underway with two Reverse Circulation (RC) rigs on site and two more rigs expected in the first week of March, with plans to drill a total of 952 RC holes. Initial Assay results are expected in the next few weeks. In addition, Ultra will continue exploration drilling with two auger rigs.

Tom Drivas, CEO & Director of Appia, commented: "These latest drill results continue to demonstrate the impressive scale and grade of the Ultra Hard Rock carbonatite mineralized system, with long intercepts from surface and multiple high-grade zones above 4% TREO. Particularly notable is the exceptional high-grade interval of 1.7 metres grading 14.27% TREO at 95.3 metres, which highlights the strength of the system. These results further reinforce our confidence as drilling continues to expand the target zone."

The drillholes (Figure 1) reached up to 300 metres delineating most of the carbonatitic intrusion dimensions and confirm the continuity of the grades already identified in the three drillholes executed on the previous program.

Figure 1- Location of all drillholes completed on the Hard Rock Carbonatite Target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/284993_3da7efac34486afd_001full.jpg

All assay results received to date clearly delineate the carbonatite body (see Figure 2). Pending assay results are expected to further define the extent and geometry of the mineralized intrusion and will support the development of a future mineral resource estimate. Appia remains highly encouraged by the scale and mineralization potential of the carbonatite system.

The presence of uranium and thorium is very low with 7.46ppm and 66.48ppm in average, respectively. Mineralization is open at depth and reappears in the northeast indicating a good potential in increasing volumes of the carbonatitic body.

Figure 2- 3D view looking towards North with TREO interval grades of drillholes with results received to date.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/284993_3da7efac34486afd_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

Drillhole intervals are apparent and real thickness, depending on the drillhole inclination. The material produced from the diamond drillholes are sampled at two metre intervals splitting the core in half, resulting in average sample sizes of 4-5 kg. The other Half core is kept in storage for further tests. The original core was logged and photographed.

The bagged samples are sent to the ALS laboratory in Goiânia, Goiás for initial preparation and sent to Lima, Peru for final analysis. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the ALS Lab, Ultra includes its own control samples in each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is three standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced in each batch. Several batches were used to comprises the full-length hole. The rigorous procedures are implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analytical stages to insure the robustness and reliability of the analytical results.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of DDH samples were provided by ALS, a Certified Laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) with the ME-MS81h analytical method that uses lithium borate fusion prior acid dissolution and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Major Element Oxides were done using ME-ICP06h analytical method using lithium borate fusion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES).

The technical information in this news release, including the information related to geology, drilling, and mineralization, has been reviewed and approved by Andre L. L. Costa, Chief Geologist of Ultra. Mr. Costa is a APEGS Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) and a Fellow of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (FAIG), a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha. in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil. Ultra is obligated to acquire Appia's 25% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects in exchange for a 25% equity interest in Ultra once a prefeasibility study has been prepared in respect of the Ultra IAC project and a mineral resource estimate has been prepared in respect of the Ultra Hard Rock project (see November 4, 2025 Press Release here).

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 206.6 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

