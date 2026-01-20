Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Quantec Geoscience Ltd. ("Quantec") to complete a SPARTAN Magnetotelluric ("MT") survey in Q1 2026 on the Company's 100%-owned Otherside Uranium Property (Figure 1) in Saskatchewan's renowned Athabasca Basin. The 10,422-hectare property is located approximately 28 km south of Fond-du-Lac, Saskatchewan.

Appia has identified a 49 km long, faulted EM conductor trend that is potentially prospective for Athabasca-style uranium mineralization and comparable to features associated with NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit, one of the world's largest high-grade uranium discoveries.

The MT survey (Figure 1) will be integrated with Appia's 2024 airborne gravity and magnetic data and several other datasets to confirm drill-ready targets by:

Mapping subsurface resistivity to identify key faults and conductive zones

to identify key faults and conductive zones Highlighting density contrasts indicative of alteration and structure

indicative of alteration and structure Outlining lithological variations and basement trends

Tom Drivas, President of Appia, commented:

"The MT survey will provide the final major dataset needed to define high-confidence drill targets along this extensive 49 km long conductor, advancing our planning toward the next phase of drilling."

Survey Details:

84 MT stations spaced 200 metres apart, ~17 days fieldwork, with daily progress reports, including preliminary 2D inversion sections.





Figure 1 - Location map of survey lines for the Magnetotellurics (MT) Survey at Appia's Otherside Uranium Property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/280826_81c1933bf48af9c9_001full.jpg

About Appia's Otherside Uranium Property

Appia's Otherside Uranium Property is strategically located within the prolific, uranium-bearing Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. This area is renowned for its significant uranium deposits, its surrounding rare earth element plays, and favorable geological conditions that have historically led to major high-grade uranium discoveries.

The Otherside Uranium Property shares similar geological and geophysical signatures to known high-grade, large-tonnage uranium deposits in the western and eastern Athabasca Basin, including Uranium Energy Corp.'s "Shea Creek" and Cameco's "Millenium" deposits. Such signatures include long structural corridors hosting multiple, discrete conductors associated with the Athabasca Basin's unconformity.

Otherside's property area is 10,441.88 hectares and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the Ultra Hardrock and Ultra IAC Projects, which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 206.6 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

