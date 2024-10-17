

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liam Payne, who was a member of the pop boy band One Direction, has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires Wednesday.



The 31 year-old pop and R&B singer had reportedly jumped from the balcony of his room, and died on the spot after sustaining extremely serious injuries.



Payne was overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol, US media quoted the hotel manager as saying.



Payne had spoken about struggling with alcoholism since the peak of One Direction's success, and also discussed his struggles with suicidal ideation.



Payne initially appeared in the British television series The X Factor in 2008, but achieved global success in 2010 as part of the newly formed One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.



Following One Direction's hiatus in 2016, Payne pursued a solo career, signing with Republic Records. In 2017, he released his debut solo single 'Strip That Down', which was certified platinum in the U.S. and the U.K. During the first three years of his solo career, Payne sold more than 18 million singles, 2.4 million albums, and amassed 3.9 billion streams. In addition to his solo work, Payne produced remixes under the monikers 'Big Payno' and 'Payno'. He collaborated with other artists and remixed tracks for both his group and singer Cheryl Cole.



Payne has a 7 year old son in his relationship with Cole.



