

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced the revised schedule of President Joe Biden's visits to Germany and Angola.



Biden was originally scheduled to embark on his six-day tour of Germany and Angola on October 10, but postponed it to oversee preparations for and the response to Hurricane Milton.



Biden will kick off his two-day travel to Germany on Thursday. He will meet with German leaders to further strengthen the close bond the United States and Germany share as Allies and friends and coordinate on geopolitical priorities, including Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression and events in the Middle East, the White House said.



The President will also reaffirm the two nations' shared commitment to democracy and countering antisemitism and hatred; advance cooperation on the economy, trade, and technology; and strengthen our Euro-Atlantic alliances and partnerships.



President Biden will travel to Angolan capital Luanda in the first week of December. He will celebrate the transformation of the U.S.-Angola relationship, recognize Angola's role as a strategic partner and regional leader, and discuss increased collaboration on security, health, and economic partnership.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News