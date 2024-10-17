

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German trading, logistics, and supplementary services provider, announced Thursday that Chairman and CEO Marcus Pollinger will leave the Board of Management of BayWa AG by mutual consent with effect from the end of October 31, 2024.



Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and the Chief Financial Officer Andreas Helber, have also agreed by mutual consent on the termination of Helber's term of office with effect from the end of March 31, 2025.



Michael Baur, Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Representative of the Company, was appointed as an additional member of the Board of Management.



The succession process for the new appointments has already been initiated



Pollinger took over as Chief Executive Officer in April 2023. He has been with BayWa since 2008 and has been a member of the Board of Management since November 2018. He was previously responsible for Agriculture, Agricultural Equipment, Building Materials and Energy. In July 2021, Group IT was also added to his area of responsibility.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News