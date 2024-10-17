Safe and Green Development Corporation Releases Letter to Shareholders

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) ("SG Devco" or the "Company"), a leading real estate development company releases a letter to shareholders from SG Devco CEO, David Villarreal:

"Dear SGD Shareholders,

I wanted to take a quick moment of your time to address the recent reverse stock split & the subsequent trading of the stock since then.

I would like to begin by stating that our reverse stock split was completed after receiving shareholder approval to do so. We took this step to be able maintain our NASDAQ Listing and comply with NASDAQ minimum bid price requirements. We waited as long as possible prior to having to effectuate a reverse split.

We have been disappointed to see this recent trading in the stock after the split whereby we have gone from trading at an approximately $5M market cap down to a $2.5M market cap without any fundamental changes to the business and / or operations. To put this into perspective, the Company's real estate assets were previously appraised at approximately $50M. Even if we discount appraised value and subtract out the debt on the properties, there is still significantly more value than the $2.5M market cap.

Therefore, we do not believe that the current market capitalization is reflective of the value of the Company. In the past year, the Company has grown via strategic acquisition and joint ventures, both of which should shortened the timeline to revenue generation. The Company is poised to execute its business plan in developing safe and environmentally conscious housing while facilitating the path to homeownership via its current and developing technology platforms. Recent news releases have highlighted the rapid progress in our South Texas growth market that we anticipate will be a main source of revenue generation in 2025 and beyond. Our strategic asset sales remain in play to shore up our balance sheet in an aim to reduce the Company's interest expense in the long term.

Over the past year, the Company has repositioned itself to be able to capitalize on all initiatives in the real estate space and management and the team is ready to accelerate these efforts into rapid growth throughout Q4 and heading into an exciting 2025.

Thank you all for your continued support.

David Villarreal

President & CEO

About Safe and Green Development Corporation (SG Devco)

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created a real estate AI Platform. The Platform aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly own subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses. MyVONIA aims to assist with managing both personal and professional tasks.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions and include statements regarding the growth via strategic acquisition and joint ventures, shortening the timeline to revenue generation; the Company being poised to execute its business plan in developing safe and environmentally conscious housing while facilitating the path to homeownership via its current and developing technology platforms; the South Texas growth market being a main source of revenue generation in 2025 and beyond; the Company being repositioned to capitalize on all developments in the real estate space and management and staff being ready to accelerate these efforts into rapid growth throughout Q4 and heading into an exciting 2025..

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to generate revenue when anticipated; the ability to implement its business plan, the Company's ability to deliver homes that meet the growing demand in South Texas, the Company's ability to create an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment, the Company's ability to obtain the capital necessary to fund its activities, the Company's ability to monetize its real estate holdings, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For investor relations and media inquiries, please contact:

Barwicki Investor Relations

[email protected]

516-662-9461

SOURCE Safe and Green Development Corporation