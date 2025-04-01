Safe and Green Development Corporation Reports 2024 Year-End Highlights

MIAMI, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) ("SGD" or the "Company"), a real estate development and innovation company, is pleased to share its 2024 year-end highlights, anchored by the Company's strategic acquisition of Resource Group US Holdings LLC ("RSG"). The planned acquisition is expected to position the Company for long-term, recurring revenue growth in the engineered soils and composting sector. In addition to this strategic evolution, SGD achieved its first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2024 and made meaningful progress on several initiatives, including the monetization of non-core assets, advancement of its residential development projects, and taking steps to secure institutional investment to support future growth.

Transformational Acquisition of Resource Group (RSG): RSG operates two key subsidiaries: RGUS, which holds the exclusive license to a patented composting and engineered soils machinery, and ZEI, a vertically integrated logistics and trucking business that supports internal operations and positions the platform for future expansion. Based on preliminary, unaudited results previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated March 21, 2025, RSG as a consolidated entity generated $17.5 million in revenue in 2023, with gross profit of $7.8 million and a net loss of $6.2 million and generated $18.75 million in revenue in 2024, with gross profit of $9.4 million and a significantly reduced net loss of $936,000. This acquisition reflects a calculated shift in SGD's long-term operating strategy-realigning the Company's business model around scalable, cash-generating assets that offer diversified revenue streams and long-term value creation for shareholders. The transaction is expected to close by Q2 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and the completion of RSG's audit. The preliminary and unaudited financial results presented in this press release do not present all necessary information for an understanding of RSG's financial condition as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. RSG's independent registered public accounting firm has not conducted an audit or review of and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to, the preliminary unaudited revenue, gross profit and net income (loss) presented in this press release. It is possible that RSG or its independent registered public accounting firm may identify items that require adjustments to the preliminary estimates of revenue, gross profit and net income (loss) disclosed in this press release. RSG expects to complete its audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 in the next few weeks.

Strategic Asset Monetization: As part of its capital reallocation strategy, SGD sold its St. Mary's property in Georgia to Pigmental Studios for $1.4 million. The sale enabled the Company to pay down high-interest debt and reinvest in initiatives aligned with its evolving business focus.

Development Progress in South Texas: While real estate development will become a complementary platform to the Company's core operating strategy upon consummation of the acquisition, SGD made notable construction progress in 2024. The Sugar Phase I development in Texas saw the completion of construction on its first five homes.

Institutional Investment & Market Compliance: To support its strategic growth, SGD secured up to $10 million in potential investment from Arena Investors (Arena Global), subject to certain conditions.

Full Year 2024 Q4 2024 Net Loss $(8,908,475) $(1,530,011) Interest Expense $3,474,344 $891,292 Depreciation & Amortization $3,233 $1,434 EBITDA $(5,430,898) $(637,285) Common Stock for Services & Debt Issuance $1,496,180 $497,221 Stock-Based Compensation $2,169,075 $178,905 Adjusted EBITDA $(1,765,643) $38,841

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to add back depreciation, amortization, interest expense, non-recurring expenses, and stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that providing Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses, offers useful information to investors by providing an additional perspective on our results and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a replacement for GAAP financial information.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses primarily on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties nationally that will be further developed in the future into green single or multi-family projects. Additionally, a wholly owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created a real estate AI Platform the Company integrates to strategically increase the margins on homes sold by facilitating mortgage services and down payment assistance. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions and include all statements regarding acquiring RSG as the Company's future core operating business, positioning the Company for long-term, recurring revenue growth in the engineered soils and composting sector, securing institutional investment to support future growth, the estimated preliminary unaudited financials provided to SGD by RSG, realigning the Company's business model around scalable, cash-generating assets that offer diversified revenue streams and long-term value creation for shareholders, closing the RSG transaction by Q2 2025, the Sugar Phase I development in Texas generating approximately $1.2 million in revenue for the joint venture upon completion and sale by the end of Q1 2025, Arena Investors (Arena Global) providing the Company with up to $10 million in investment, expanding the Company's residential pipeline and proptech integration, accelerating joint venture developments in South Texas, executing on the RSG acquisition and delivering on the Company's mission of building scalable, sustainable communities powered by innovation. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, RSG's ability to provide SGD with audited financials for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024 which reflect the estimated preliminary unaudited financials provided to SGD by RSG, the Company's ability to acquire the equity interests in RSG as planned, the Company's ability to expand the waste-to-value composting business using RSG's proprietary technology and increase cash flow, the Company's ability to generating approximately $1.2 million in revenue for the Sugar Phase I development joint venture and complete the sale by the end of Q1 2025, the Company's ability to secure institutional investment to support future growth, the Company's ability to expand its residential pipeline and accelerate joint venture developments in South Texas, the Company's ability to obtain the capital necessary to fund its activities, the Company's ability to monetize its real estate holdings, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this communication to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

