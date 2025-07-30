

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is up over 68% at $6.31. Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) is up over 44% at $1.75. Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is up over 40% at $1.77. Fundamental Global Inc. (FGF) is up over 34% at $29.00. LendingClub Corporation (LC) is up over 23% at $16.29. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is up over 23% at $8.29. STAK Inc. (STAK) is up over 22% at $2.05. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is up over 18% at $14.73. Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) is up over 13% at $258.20. Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) is up over 13% at $10.70.



In the Red



Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is down over 21% at $2.61. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is down over 17% at $3.22. HWH International Inc. (HWH) is down over 15% at $1.65. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is down over 14% at $5.42. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is down over 14% at $2.70. Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) is down over 13% at $1.42. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (STAI) is down over 12% at $1.04. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) is down over 9% at $3.20. Volato Group, Inc. (SOAR) is down over 8% at $1.62. NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) is down over 5% at $4.73.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News