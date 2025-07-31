Tigo once again leverages open architecture approach to solar technology with certification of compatibility with hybrid solar inverters from the Haier Renewable Energy Platform.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, has signed a certificate of compatibility with Haier Energy, documenting the compatibility between Tigo Flex MLPE products and hybrid solar inverters from Haier. The certification covers certain single-phase and three-phase Haier products and members of the Tigo TS4 product family, when properly designed and installed. Together, these products are designed to deliver high-quality and enhanced value with a system that generates and manages solar energy more efficiently and helps deliver the features residential energy customers demand.

"We are very proud to share the compatibility with a trusted partner like Tigo Energy," said Federica Cona, EU product manager at Haier Energy. "This collaboration completes our technical product range and gives installers the flexibility to use our solutions across all plant conditions with full adaptability."

Solar installers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Switzerland are invited to register for a joint webinar between the two companies, which will be available in Italian, German, and English, here. These countries represent at least half of the top-10 EU countries by solar capacity per capita, all of which enjoy favorable long-term market conditions driven by national policies like the EU National Energy and Climate Plan Framework and Social Climate Fund.

"In a world in which devices are increasingly connected, true value comes when these systems can communicate and work together effortlessly," said Gal Bauer, senior director of validation, growth, and product management at Tigo Energy. "This collaboration to verify compatibility between Tigo Flex MLPE and Haier Energy inverters enables installers to offer streamlined, high-performance solutions, while giving homeowners a smarter energy experience. This is yet another example of how openness and interoperability can simplify solar and accelerate the energy transition."

All Haier Energy products that are certified with Tigo MLPE can be viewed on this compatibility page. For more information about the Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE family of products, please visit the Tigo product page, and for sales inquiries, contact Tigo here. For more information about Haier Energy products, please visit the Haier website.

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

