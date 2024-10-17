EssilorLuxottica: Q3/9M 2024 Revenue - Revenue keeping a solid 4% growth

Q3/9M 2024 Revenue

Revenue keeping a solid 4% growth

Group's revenue up 4.0% at constant exchange rates 1 in Q3, +4.9% year to date

Revenue positive in both segments in all the regions in Q3

North America up low-single digit, with sun retail turning positive at the end of the quarter

EMEA up mid-single digit, driven by both Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer

China kept positive, despite macroeconomic headwinds, supported by Stellest 40% growth

Ray-Ban Meta and Transitions Gen S key growth pillars, both awarded at SILMO Paris 2024

EssilorLuxottica among top-50 Companies in the Fortune's 'Change the World' list





Paris, France (October 17, 2024 - 6:00 pm) - EssilorLuxottica announced today that consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2024 reached Euro 6,437 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.0% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the third quarter of 2023 (+2.3% at current exchange rates).

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: "In the third quarter, we maintained solid momentum, with all regions and businesses contributing to steady growth, fueled by our commitment to innovation and excellence.

We solidified our positioning in the med-tech space, while preparing for the acceleration of the business in the near future, with our myopia management offering and smart glasses roll-out, Nuance Audio launch, Heidelberg Engineering and Supreme additions to the Group's portfolio. The long-term partnership between EssilorLuxottica and Meta continues to write the bold story of smart glasses as the disruptive category in digital eyewear.

Welcoming 1,000 new talented colleagues from the acquired companies strengthens our collective expertise. We're also proud to be once again recognized as one of the top-50 companies on Fortune's 'Change the World' list.

As we enter the fourth quarter with confidence, we remain on track with our long-term targets and continue driving meaningful transformation for the years to come."