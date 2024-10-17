Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces that its universal registration document 2023-24 has been filed in HTML format with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under number D.24-0761 on October 17, 2024. This document is available to the public under the conditions stipulated by regulations and can be consulted or downloaded from the Company's website, (www.eutelsat.com, in the "Investors/Regulated information" section). Hard copies of the document are also available upon request.

The document contains the following information:

The annual financial report 2023-24

- The Statutory Auditors' reports

- Information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

