Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") announces that it has accepted the resignation of Rob Martin from the company's Board of Directors effective today. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Martin for his valuable contributions during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

