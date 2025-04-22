Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the outcomes of its Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (AGM) conducted on April 15th, 2025.

Shareholders reaffirmed their support by re-electing directors V-Bond Lee, Dr. Aiping Yu, and Glen Nursey. In addition, Gilles Oscar Ayotte was elected as a new director, bringing the total number of directors to four (subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval).

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP as the Company's auditor and re-approved the Company's stock option plan.

The AGM presentation can be found here.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

