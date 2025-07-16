Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidation of all operations to its Guelph, Ontario facility as of July 15, 2025, and the decommissioning of its Scarborough site. This strategic realignment streamlines operations and accelerates the commercialization of Volt Carbon's patented mobile graphite purification technology while advancing its high-performance battery initiatives.

As part of this transition, Volt Carbon has centralized all graphite processing, customer trials, and equipment fabrication activities to the Guelph facility. This enables the Company to scale production of its mobile purification units and streamline its research and development efforts. Over 500 process trials were conducted at the Scarborough facility on 4 tonnes of graphitic rock to optimize Volt Carbon's dry separation process. Approximately 50 kilograms of purified large flake graphite are now stored in Guelph, ready for anode and graphene trials. Using this material, the Guelph plant is actively producing small batches of expandable graphite, graphite foils, and graphene for customer evaluation and development programs.

Two bench-model air classifier units have been fabricated for mobile deployment, with the second unit recently completed and prepared for installation in sea containers. All future graphite purification will be conducted using Volt Carbon's patented dry separation technology housed in these modular, containerized systems. This mobile approach supports near-source processing at mine sites and project locations, reducing environmental impact and transportation costs. The Company is also preparing a second batch of graphite for "Green Anode" fabrication with Charge CCCV (C4V), using Volt Carbon's purified material.

Facility Update

To support commercialization, Volt Carbon has stockpiled a bulk sample of 40 tonnes of graphitic rock at its Guelph site, with grades ranging from 8-20% carbon content (Cg), for use in upcoming pilot-scale production campaigns. Facility upgrades include the installation of X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and thermal testing apparatus, alongside the Company's existing thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) tool. These systems allow for rapid assay turnaround and detailed material characterization, improving quality control and shortening development timelines. Since its commissioning in 2020, the Guelph battery lab has quadrupled its test capacity and now supports simultaneous evaluation of 160-coin cells and 168 pouch cells across a wide range of chemistries-including NMC, LFP, LMFP, and BMLMP. A new environmental chamber rated to -70°C has also been added to qualify batteries for aerospace, defense, and harsh-environment applications, further expanding the Company's technical capabilities.

IP Update

Volt Carbon has also expanded its intellectual property portfolio. In addition to the prior news (Dec 2024) announcing the grant of U.S. Patent No. 12172192 for its dry air classification system, the Company has been granted US Patent 12341150B2 and Canadian Patent No. 3134407 for its metal-organic framework (MOF) electrolyte used in lithium-metal battery applications.

Battery Advancements

Further to its last update on May 8, 2024, Volt Carbon has achieved 1,100 charge-discharge cycles with 80% capacity retention in its proprietary lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, developed using the Company's internally formulated electrolyte. These batteries, manufactured at Volt Carbon's Solid UltraBattery division, demonstrate exceptional long-term cycling stability and are designed for robust, high-cycle applications.

Separately, Volt Carbon's lithium-metal battery featuring high-nickel NMC811 cathodes has achieved 800 cycles with 80% capacity retention at an energy density of 400 Wh/kg. These advanced pouch cells were assembled using the Company's proprietary electrolyte, membrane, cathode, and lithium-metal anode components. This result directly addresses the industry-wide challenge of achieving both high energy density and long cycle life and reflects the performance benefits enabled by Volt Carbon's internally developed materials and formulations (Figure 1).

Figure. 1: NMC811/Li-Metal pouch cell, Cycle data, 2.8-4.25V, 0.25C/0.5C (Ch/Dis), 25 °C

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/258993_52fa8e55a4277926_001full.jpg

Volt Carbon will continue to optimize its high-nickel NMC/lithium-metal technology, with the goal of achieving 1,000 cycles with 80% capacity retention in the next phase of development. In parallel, the Company remains focused on scaling battery production at its Guelph facility to meet increasing demand for advanced energy storage solutions.

"Our continued investment in people, equipment, and capability-combined with a relentless focus on results-positions Volt Carbon for long-term success," said V-Bond Lee, CEO. "The transition to mobile purification gives us a scalable, decentralized solution for critical minerals, while our battery team continues to push performance boundaries. We are building the infrastructure to support the future of energy and mobility."

Volt Carbon Technologies, headquartered in Calgary, is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on energy storage and green energy solutions. The company operates a lithium-ion battery plant and a graphite processing facility in Guelph Ontario. Volt Carbon also holds mining claims across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, supporting its commitment to sustainable resource development. For the latest updates on Volt Carbon's projects and news, visit www.voltcarbontech.com.

