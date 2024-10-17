Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a leading life science firm and licensed cannabis processor, is excited to announce the launch of an innovative, industry-leading virtual tour of their Coquitlam B.C. processing facility, featuring the Company's multi-patented extraction technology.

The on-demand, self-guided, 4-part tour was made possible by a grant from the Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). This level of transparency into cannabis processing paired with user-navigated content is a first-of-its-kind offered in the Canadian cannabis industry.

"A sustainable industry is built on trust, legitimacy, and accessibility," shares Emma Andrews, CEO of Nextleaf. "I believe we have a responsibility as pioneers in the legal landscape, and as a publicly traded company looking to rebuild confidence in the sector, to offer as much visibility as possible into how ingredients, and products are made. This sets the standard for what consumers deserve and should expect from the industry."

Virtual Facility Tour of Nextleaf Labs





Nextleaf Virtual Facility Tour

The virtual facility tour includes 360-degree video at 4 tour stops: Primary Extraction, Distillation, Manufacturing, and The Vault. Within each stop along the tour are additional embedded educational videos creating a robust and engaging learning on-demand environment.

The specialized 360-degree footage used in Nextleaf's virtual facility tour was filmed and edited by Ben Taft, Founder of 360 Immersion, a BC based videographer. This style of content allows the user to self-navigate; similar technology is used in applications like Google Maps.

Join the virtual facility tour here: https://www.nextleafsolutions.com/virtual-facility-tour/.

Scaling Up Through Digital Adoption

The Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) is designed to enable Canadian businesses to invest in digital strategies to improve operational efficiency, productivity, and generate business using technology. Grants offered by CDAP are now fully subscribed.

"We regularly host local partners for small-group, in-person tours, but we've always had a bigger vision to scale the impact to national reach and offer the experience on-demand," comments Ryan Hirsch, Senior Marketing Manager at Nextleaf.

Hirsch continues, "I've seen first-hand how this level of transparency builds trust, and because of the CDAP grant we were able to make our vision a reality. This is a backstage pass for all our stakeholders, from curious consumers to retail partners, provincial authorities to regulators, policy makers, and investors."

Nextleaf has been actively integrating digital adoption strategies across all areas of their business to support operational effectiveness, and scaling-up for future growth. In addition to the work completed under the CDAP grant, the Company has also recently invested in ERP software for integration across inventory and accounting, and an EQMS system for quality assurance.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovative cannabis processor and life science firm with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at scale.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf brands are sold through both medical and recreational channels and includes acclaimed legacy-era brand Glacial Gold, and High Plains Cannabis.

The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About 360 Immersion

360 Immersion specializes in immersive and high-quality visual representations, with a niche in tourism, recreation, and the cannabis sector.

Contact: info@360immersion.com

Learn More: https://360immersion.com/

