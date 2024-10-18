Marsh & McLennan Companies has reported impressive third-quarter results for 2024, showcasing robust growth across all business segments. The insurance and consulting giant saw a 5.9% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $5.7 billion. Net income rose to $747 million, translating to earnings per share of $1.51, with adjusted earnings per share at $1.63, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.61. The risk and insurance services division led the charge with an 8% revenue growth, while the consulting arm expanded by 3%.

Strong Financial Performance Bolsters Stock Appeal

The company's solid financial performance has not gone unnoticed in the stock market. As of October 17, 2024, Marsh & McLennan's stock price stood at €209.90, marking a 4.73% increase over the past month and trading 20.06% above its 52-week low. Despite a relatively high price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 for 2024, the stock's positive trajectory and the company's commitment to shareholder value-evidenced by a planned dividend of €3.05 per share for the fiscal year 2024-continue to attract investor interest. With a market capitalization of €103.2 billion, Marsh & McLennan remains a heavyweight in the financial sector, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment.

