WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $1.381 billion, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $1.400 billion, or $2.82 per share, last year.Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.516 billion or $3.06 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $7.061 billion from $6.473 billion last year.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.381 Bln. vs. $1.400 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.79 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $7.061 Bln vs. $6.473 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX