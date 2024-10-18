



TOKYO, Oct 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu and the Okinaga Research Institute at Teikyo University announced that, as of today, they will begin a full-scale joint research project for the development of a user experience (UX) platform. This platform will help to improve health consciousness and healthcare literacy by increasing patients' understanding of their internal condition through the use of digital technology, such as extended reality (XR) and spatial computing (1).In this research project, Fujitsu and the Okinaga Research Institute will use XR and spatial computing to recreate a patient's internal anatomy in a virtual space, enhancing their understanding of the locations where health issues may arise. The two parties will examine how this visualization can foster health consciousness, behavioral change, and improved patient outcomes. The technology will be used in interviews with patients who have been advised to improve their lifestyle based on health check results. In addition, the two parties will also create an AI healthcare supporter avatar with generative AI technology to follow up with patients and will examine its effect on improving patient healthcare literacy.BackgroundIn recent years, lifestyle-related diseases have increased among both the elderly and younger populations. Preventing serious illness through lifestyle improvements is expected to reduce the national healthcare burden, improve corporate labor productivity, and enhance individual quality of life. Consequently, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare requires health insurance societies to devise and implement data health plans. From this, effective improvements are being promoted through the plan-do-check-act (PDCA) cycle. In this cycle, data from the results of health checkups retained by health insurance societies and medical treatment bills are used to analyze the relationship between the data obtained from the medical examination and diseases to improve patient's lifestyle.Improving lifestyles requires not only the support of healthcare providers but also a fundamental shift in individual mindset.In October 2022, Fujitsu and the Okinaga Research Institute started conducting research to eliminate the communication gap between doctors and patients by using XR, spatial computing, and generative AI in informed consent. This research led to the development such as virtual internal body models generated from patients' biological data and technology for an AI medical supporter avatar. This research forms the basis of this latest project.Roles of Both Parties:1. Fujitsu- Conducting design research (2) with related parties and experts to identify hinderances to people's awareness of true lifestyle improvement- Creating UX/UI scenarios for people to autonomously improve their lifestyles- Providing development support for an initial prototype, suggest improvements, and conduct a demonstration test with the prototype2. Okinaga Research Institute:- Providing medical expertise- Sharing visualization expertise in the area of medicine- Developing an initial prototype that uses organ dataFFuture PlansBased on the results of this joint research project, Fujitsu and Teikyo University will contribute to improving people's well-being and solving societal issues related to health by preventing lifestyle-related diseases through the societal implementation of health guidance that utilizes digital technology.(1) Spatial computing: A technology that seamlessly integrates physical and digital spaces, enabling people to interactively control information within that space.(2) Design research: Research with the aim of designing products and services from the user's point of view. In this research, various information is collected and organized to identify potential customer needs and discover new issues and value.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.