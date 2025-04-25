



KAWASAKI, Japan, Apr 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will transfer its network products(photonics and mobile systems) business to new company 1FINITY Inc. The new company, scheduled for formation on July 1, 2025, will be a wholly owned subsidary of Fujitsu Limited. By consolidating its network-related operations into 1FINITY, Fujitsu aims to deliver high-quality, competitive network solutions globally and contribute to the evolution of telecommunications infrastructure that supports societal foundations.Fujitsu's Medium-Term Management Plan, announced on May 24, 2023, envisions the company transforming into "a technology company that realizes net positive through digital services" by 2030. To realize this vision,Fujitsu has identified "Business Model and Portfolio" as one of its key strategies, positioning the three years up to 2025 as a period for building a model for sustainable growth and improved profitability. The establishment of 1FINITY is a strategic initiative in line with this Medium-Term Management Plan. Fujitsu aims to strengthen the network products business while clarifying management responsibility and accelerating the decision-making process towards the growth of global business and expansion. It is 1FINITY's goal to respond quickly to the rapidly changing market environment and create innovation through the timely provision of products that maximize the use of cutting-edge technology, shifting to software technology, and expanding into the AI data center market.This establishment of this new company will allow both Fujitsu and 1FINITY to leverage their respective strengths, and empower the Fujitsu Group as a whole to provide total solutions that support the transformation of society and the corporate sector, thereby leading to improved value for customers.About the new formation1. Transfer and integration of the network products business into 1FINITYThe functions encompassing the development, manufacturing, sales, implementation support (design,construction), maintenance, and operation of network hardware, primarily optical transmission equipmentand O-RAN compliant 5G base station equipment, as well as related software (Virtuora series), and the research function for 6G, will be consolidated into 1FINITY. In conjunction, related employees, including those involved in the telecommunications carrier business of Fujitsu Network Solutions Limited, will be consolidated into 1FINITY.2. Integration of Group companies related to the network products business and their functions into 1FINITYFujitsu plans to transfer four of its Group companies and their related companies to 1FINITY: Fujitsu Telecom Networks Limited, Fujitsu Network Service Engineering Limited, Mobile Techno Corporation, and Press release April 24 2025 Fujitsu Limited Fujitsu launches new company 1FINITY to strengthen network products business Shaping the future of telecommunications infrastructure for a connected society Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. Each Group company will continue providing their products and services even after integration into 1FINITY. The company names of the Group companies to be transferred after July 2025 are yet to be determined.About the new company's initiatives1FINITY will focus on promoting the following three areas:1. Global business growth and expansionThrough 1FINITY, Fujitsu aims to expand its share of the global network products market and achieve business growth. On the foundation of strengthening business in Japan and North America, 1FINITY will actively expand into the European and Asian markets. While strengthening partnerships to expand sales networks, the company will increase its business domain by approaching new customer segments such as cloud infrastructure companies.2. Strengthening competitiveness1FINITY will strengthen competitiveness through the development of high-quality products that leverage its core technological capabilities, such as world-class high-capacity optical data transmission and reception technology and the technological development of high-performance vRAN software that employs GPUs.Additionally, 1FINITY will streamline overall processes through a consistent management system from research and development to manufacturing, operation, and maintenance, and strengthen sustainable cost competitiveness using AI and software.3. Take on new challenges1FINITY will strive to provide high value to its customers as a supplier of advanced network operations utilizing new technologies such as AI, and next-generation communication systems such as 6G and IOWN. Furthermore, 1FINITY will strengthen Fujitsu's portfolio by actively enhancing software products and collaborating with partners, aiming for growth in new areas as well.About the new company's nameThe name 1FINITY embodies Fujitsu's desire to become "number one" in network technology and the market and to explore "infinite" possibilities with customers while carrying out business in a sustainable manner. 1FINITY is already in use as a brand for Fujitsu's optical transmission products. Going forward, Fujitsu will unify the hardware, software, and services provided under the 1FINITY name and enhance Fujitsu's global presence, build broad partnerships, and establish 1FINITY as a portfolio brand.About 1FINITY Inc. (tentative)Company name: 1FINITY Co., Ltd. (English notation: 1FINITY Inc.)Launch date: July 1, 2025Representative: Masaaki Moribayashi, President and Representative DirectorHeadquarters: Fujitsu Technology Park, 4-1-1 Kamikodanaka, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture, JapanNumber of employees: Approx. 1,800 (approx. 4,600 including Group companies)Business activities: Research, development, design, manufacturing, planning, maintenance, and repair support for communication equipment, devices, and systems.Shareholder: Fujitsu Limited (100%)Press Contacts:Fujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries: https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/presscontacts/form/index.htmlAbout FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. Asthe digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, whichwe bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 andremains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.