

Fig. 1: Enhanced consulting capabilities



Fig. 2: Approach to realizing the enterprise agentic foundation



Fig. 3: Uvance Wayfinders visual identity

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the enhanced capabilities of its Uvance Wayfinders consulting business, leveraging data and AI to help customers build evolving business foundations, autonomously and continuously.Since launching the Uvance Wayfinders consulting brand in February 2024, Fujitsu has strengthened its global capabilities by establishing a new organization led by a leadership team with extensive experience in the consulting industry. Fujitsu will further enhance its data and AI-driven consulting services across four key domains that are closely related to corporate sustainability improvement-Industries, Operations, Experiences, and Technologies-to address clients' business challenges.As it becomes more difficult to resolve increasingly complex business challenges via the traditional individual and task-specific system integration (SI) approaches, it is crucial that customers are empowered to continuously and autonomously evolve their management, business operations, and workflows through the application of data and AI. To achieve this, the construction of an enterprise agentic foundation, i.e., a business framework that maximizes the utilization of data and AI, is called for.Building on its strengths including industry knowledge, IT implementation capabilities, advanced technologies, and practical knowledge gained from its company-wide DX project, Fujitsu will provide comprehensive support leveraging AI, including in the visualization of business processes and full automation of IT lifecycle management. Specifically, Fujitsu will focus on transforming operations towards agent-oriented models, modernizing customers' IT environments, and embedding security into all operations. This will enable customers to re-organize their business environments to maximize the utilization of data and AI, realizing an autonomous enterprise agentic foundation.Uvance Wayfinders will combine consulting services with the advanced offerings of Fujitsu Uvance to contribute to creating a better future for society as a whole.New visual identityUvance Wayfinders is also announcing a refreshed visual identity. While retaining the compass motif that symbolizes "dependable guidance across unknown waters," the new visual identity also incorporates a sophisticated image that embodies the advanced and innovative nature of a technology company and was created with the goal of strengthening engagement with customers and accelerating the creation of new value.Related Links- Fujitsu establishes new consulting organization to accelerate global expansion of Uvance Wayfinders(April 1, 2025 Press Release)- Fujitsu introduces "Uvance Wayfinders", expanded and strengthened consulting capabilities to deliver cross-industry business value (February 22, 2024 Press Release)- Uvance WayfindersFujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.