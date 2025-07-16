Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
15.07.25 | 15:38
18,710 Euro
+1,24 % +0,230
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,32018,64015.07.
18,29018,65015.07.
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 04:42 Uhr
96 Leser
Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu and Acer Medical trial AI service that assesses future disease risk in elderly patients through gait pattern abnormality detection

TOKYO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited and Acer Medical Inc., a provider of AI-powered medical imaging and preventative medicine, today announced a collaborative agreement to develop "aiGait" powered by Uvance, a solution that leverages Fujitsu's advanced skeleton recognition AI technology to detect gait pattern abnormalities, and provide gait quantization to healthcare professionals to support the early diagnosis of dementia and Parkinson's disease. The technology is part of "Fujitsu Kozuchi for Vision" from the Fujitsu Uvance offering "AI Technologies and Solutions." The agreement, signed on June 25, 2025, has planned with initial testing at the daycare center attached to the Taipei Veterans Hospital. The testing will utilize cameras to capture data on patient movements, including standing up, sitting down, and walking, and will compare it with movements specific to dementia patients using skeleton recognition AI technology. The solution is expected to be introduced by Acer Medical to elderly care facilities across Taiwan by the end of 2025.

By integrating Fujitsu's advanced skeleton recognition AI into its mobile-friendly solution, Acer Medical is transforming routine movements-like standing, sitting, and walking-into valuable clinical insights. The goal of Acer Medical is to help caregivers and clinicians detect subtle changes early, enabling timely intervention and improving patient outcomes. This initiative reflects Acer Medical's broader mission: to bring intelligent, affordable healthcare solutions to communities that need them most.

Under the business model Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu is building an ecosystem of Uvance Partners that will apply data and AI towards the resolution of social issues. Through co-creation with these partners, and utilizing AI Decision Intelligence, Fujitsu aims to realize high-end health management services and advance people's wellbeing.

Under this partnership, Fujitsu and Acer Medical will accelerate efforts to address the social challenges related to gait abnormalities, including their presentation as the early symptoms of dementia and Parkinson's disease. The two companies aim to improve access to elderly care by rolling out this jointly-developed solution to care facilities and primary care clinics in Taiwan and hope to eventually apply it in sports science analysis, pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders, and cerebral palsy.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-and-acer-medical-trial-ai-service-that-assesses-future-disease-risk-in-elderly-patients-through-gait-pattern-abnormality-detection-302506293.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
