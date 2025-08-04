Kawasaki and Tokyo, Aug 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - MUFG Bank, Ltd. (hereinafter MUFG Bank) and Fujitsu Limited (hereinafter Fujitsu) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a comprehensive preventive health ecosystem. The strategic partnership, signed on August 1, aims to develop new services and innovations in the health domain by promoting and integrating advanced, data-driven health promotion and prevention solutions, directly addressing Japan's pressing societal challenges: a rapidly super-aging population and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. Despite the existence of numerous Personal Health Record (PHR) [1] services in Japan, their widespread societal implementation is hampered by fragmented data and a lack of standardized interoperability. Recognizing this critical gap, MUFG Bank and Fujitsu started a collaboration, leveraging MUFG Bank's strong commitment to business co-creation and extensive network in Japan and globally, and Fujitsu's leadership in system development and data utilization. The collaboration aims to enable the seamless linkage and utilization of life log data across companies, fostering a robust and effective preventive health ecosystem alongside partner enterprises.The project signifies a powerful convergence of financial and technological strengths to create sustainable solutions for complex societal health challenges. Moving forward, MUFG Bank and Fujitsu are committed to expanding their efforts beyond current health prevention domains to broadly extend healthy lifespans across Japan.Key initiatives of the collaboration:1. Ecosystem development & innovation support: MUFG Bank will contribute to solving issues related to Japan's super-aging society, industrial development, and innovation support. Fujitsu will establish a platform that enables data linkage among various well-being-related companies, delivering personalized services based on individual lifestyle data.2. Personalized health promotion: The two companies will actively seek partner companies in the health domain to promote data-driven well-being and performance improvement. The partners will further leverage Fujitsu's data platform and AI to collect and analyze life log data to provide personalized behavioral change plans, drawing on behavioral theories and advanced AI technology (such as "dropout prevention AI") to help individuals maintain healthy habits and maximize organizational well-being.3. Joint pilot project: From July 7, 2025, MUFG Bank and Fujitsu will launch a joint pilot project focusing on exercise & diet at MUIC Kansai [2], an innovation hub set up by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. [3] and MUFG Bank in Japan's Osaka Prefecture. The pilot will involve a cutting-edge sports gym operator and an athlete-focused meal delivery startup and will analyze data on training and meal usage to understand their correlations.[1] PHR:A system for managing individual health data, including personal health status and physical information such as exercise, diet, and sleep.[2] MUIC Kansai:An innovation hub operated by Kansai Innovation Center, a general incorporated association established by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and MUFG Bank in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan. It is a membership-based hub aimed at supporting startups and other initiatives.[3] Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.:Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President and Group CEO: Hironori KamezawaAbout MUFG BankMUFG Bank, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning around 40 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide. MUFG Bank's parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsu