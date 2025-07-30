

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY.PK) reported its first-quarter results for FY2025, showcasing a sharp growth in profitability.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent soared to 171.8 billion Yen, from 16.9 billion Yen in the prior-year quarter, largely driven by gains from discontinued operations. Earnings per share rose sharply to 96.40 Yen from 9.16 Yen.



Adjusted earnings surged to 29.8 billion Yen or 16.71 Yen per share from 15.2 billion Yen or 8.23 Yen per share earned a year ago.



Despite the profit surge, revenue dipped 1.2% year-over-year to 749.9 billion Yen from 759.3 billion Yen, reflecting modest softness in hardware solutions. The company highlighted strong contributions from its Uvance business and reaffirmed its strategic focus on digital transformation services.



