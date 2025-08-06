KAWASAKI, Japan, Aug 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the release of its CHRO Roundtable Report 2025. The report is based on the third session of its CHRO Roundtable initiative which aims to advance human capital management at Japanese corporations by facilitating cross-industry discussions among Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs). The latest session featured CHROs from ENEOS Holdings, Inc., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., and Resonac Holdings Corporation, who convened to discuss their respective approaches to 'human resource business partners' (HRBP) practice of data-driven human capital management.The CHRO Roundtable Initiative was implemented as part of the CxO Roundtable project, which Fujitsu has promoted since 2022. The project focuses on management challenges and solving societal issues and has developed reports that summarize a wide range of insights and knowledge gained through discussions with participating companies.This report marks the conclusion of the human capital management implementation series. Emphasizing the pivotal role of HRBPs as strategic partners within organizations, it offers new insights into supporting the realization of business strategies from an HR perspective. Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue supporting customers' transformation by leading in human capital management aimed at enhancing corporate value and realizing a sustainable society in Japan through the CHRO Roundtable project.BackgroundAs part of its efforts to promote data-driven management, Fujitsu collects various HR-related data and applies the insights gained to internal measures. Fujitsu developed the "human capital value enhancement model" framework in collaboration with participants during the CHRO Roundtable series to empower companies to articulate their management story in a compelling manner. It visualizes the connection between management efforts and HR data as potential indicators of corporate value enhancement and supports evidence-based explanations. In the first and second CHRO Roundtables conducted between 2022 to 2024, companies created their human capital management stories and verified that the model had wider applications.Summary of the CHRO Roundtable Report 2025Relationship between the corporate value enhancement model and HR/HRBP practices Fujitsu and the CHROs of participating companies discussed how the overall structure of HR/HRBP practices could ideally contribute to increasing corporate value, linking it to their own company's human capital management stories visualized using the human capital value enhancement model. The figure below shows the relationship between the human capital value enhancement model and HRBP practices. This makes it possible to implement the human capital management story in the field and translate it into practices that lead to the growth of each business.1. Key points of the human capital value enhancement modelEssential HR strategic initiatives in management and business strategy are represented by "Results-generating initiatives" (blue), while initiatives on human resources that support these efforts sustainably are represented by "Sustainability-generating initiatives" (pink). This makes it possible to grasp and visualize the overall structure of each company's human capital management, enabling a meaningful comparison of how each measure contributes to enhancing corporate value.2. Key points of HR/HRBP practicesHR strategy formulation: Understand the "As is - To be" gap by defining the current talent portfolio and talent requirements. Formulate HR strategy with an understanding of the issues that have the most impact on business strategy.HR measure development: HR/HRBPs who roll out measures to the business units play an essential role as "HR advisors" to business unit managers and department heads, providing counsel on HR measures and sharing best practices across departments. In order to fulfil this role, it is vital that they flexibly respond to HR-related tasks on the ground and build trust. Business growth contribution: In order to drive business growth through HR measures, it is necessary to tailor initiatives to the field by utilizing data tools and to strengthen understanding by evaluating their impact. In addition, it is important for HR/HRBPs to improve the effectiveness of measures through PDCA cycles and support business units so that the measures do not end as a one-time basis. 