KAWASAKI, Japan, July 14, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that one of its Fujitsu Uvance solutions that optimizes customers' global supply chains using specialized AI agents has been selected by the World Economic Forum's (WEF) AI Governance Alliance as one of 18 global advanced AI solutions that are transforming business. An independent, cross-industry group of AI leaders worldwide participated in selecting the solutions for the MINDS Programme from hundreds of applications. Applications were anonymized, and the final selection was based on cases that were implemented in actual settings and that have already achieved concrete results. The MINDS Programme (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel, Deployable Solutions) was launched by WEF to spotlight AI applications already delivering real impact across critical sectors like healthcare, energy and financial services.https://youtu.be/s4aODFOjo0gDeveloped on the "Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS (1)" all-in-one operation platform offered under the Fujitsu Uvance business model to solve societal issue, the solution transforms inventory management and ordering operations in the supply chain and supports advanced management decision-making. The "Fujitsu Kozuchi AutoML" AI service, which can rapidly generate high-precision machine learning models, creates dozens of demand forecasting models in minutes from data automatically gathered and ordered using a knowledge graph. The solution employs multiple AI agents specialized for tasks such as procurement, inventory, production, and sales. Based on real-time alerts for inventory shortages or excess inventory, each AI agent develops countermeasures such as changing suppliers or allocating inventory. From the proposed countermeasures, the orchestrator agent selects the best option considering the balance of cost, lead time, and risk, and the evaluator agent assesses its validity, enabling users to quickly take optimal action based on proposals made by AI.A simulation carried out using data from an imagined major company with approximately US$10 billion in annual sales, showed the solution reducing annual inventory management costs by approximately US$15 million and cutting unnecessary inventory stock by approximately US$20 million, in addition to reducing work hours by more than 50%. The solution was also able to carry out an operating profit impact assessment following a simulated natural disaster within 3 hours of its occurrence.Fujitsu provides this solution to manufacturing customers facing inventory management challenges, supporting supply chain efficiency and resilience enhancement. Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to assist its customers in making optimal decisions to swiftly respond to unforeseen events such as geopolitical risks, natural disasters, and market fluctuations. Under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu will leverage Decision Intelligence utilizing data and AI to strengthen sustainability in the face of supply chain uncertainty, advancing both corporate value creation and social contribution.(1) Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS: Fujitsu's platform service that securely integrates and stores structured and unstructured data dispersed inside and outside the enterprise, and builds a high-speed data analysis infrastructure while ensuring governance. By combining advanced AI technology, it is possible to quickly analyze integrated and stored data and derive information necessary for decision-making in real time.