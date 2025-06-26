Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
25.06.25 | 11:42
20,220 Euro
+1,56 % +0,310
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,72020,08025.06.
19,71020,10025.06.
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 05:42 Uhr
151 Leser
Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu's Uvance Wayfinders consulting empowers customers to evolve business foundations leveraging data and AI

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited today announced the enhanced capabilities of its Uvance Wayfinders consulting business, leveraging data and AI to help customers build evolving business foundations, autonomously and continuously.

Since launching the Uvance Wayfinders consulting brand in February 2024, Fujitsu has strengthened its global capabilities by establishing a new organization led by a leadership team with extensive experience in the consulting industry. Fujitsu will further enhance its data and AI-driven consulting services across four key domains that are closely related to corporate sustainability improvement-Industries, Operations, Experiences, and Technologies-to address clients' business challenges.

As it becomes more difficult to resolve increasingly complex business challenges via the traditional individual and task-specific system integration (SI) approaches, it is crucial that customers are empowered to continuously and autonomously evolve their management, business operations, and workflows through the application of data and AI. To achieve this, the construction of an enterprise agentic foundation, i.e., a business framework that maximizes the utilization of data and AI, is called for.

Building on its strengths including industry knowledge, IT implementation capabilities, advanced technologies, and practical knowledge gained from its company-wide DX project, Fujitsu will provide comprehensive support leveraging AI, including in the visualization of business processes and full automation of IT lifecycle management. Specifically, Fujitsu will focus on transforming operations towards agent-oriented models, modernizing customers' IT environments, and embedding security into all operations. This will enable customers to re-organize their business environments to maximize the utilization of data and AI, realizing an autonomous enterprise agentic foundation.

New visual identity

Uvance Wayfinders is also announcing a refreshed visual identity. While retaining the compass motif that symbolizes "dependable guidance across unknown waters," the new visual identity also incorporates a sophisticated image that embodies the advanced and innovative nature of a technology company and was created with the goal of strengthening engagement with customers and accelerating the creation of new value.

For full release click here: https://global.fujitsu/en-global/newsroom/gl/2025/06/26-01

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsus-uvance-wayfinders-consulting-empowers-customers-to-evolve-business-foundations-leveraging-data-and-ai-302491688.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
