AS Watson Group: Colgate and Watsons have Launched Hong Kong's First Toothpaste Tube Recyclable Take-Back Program

"Small Acts- Big Smiles" Collecting Toothpaste Tube of All Brands For Recycling

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / In recent years, sustainability has evolved from a mere buzzword to a global priority. Despite this shift, the annual disposal of billions of toothpaste tubes continues to strain the environment. The excessive use of plastic and its consequent waste remain significant concerns within communities worldwide. Colgate has worked to set a new standard in the oral care industry by launching a first of its kind recyclable toothpaste tube in 2019 that is made from high density polyethylene (HDPE), one of the most widely recycled plastics globally. Colgate also shared its recyclable tube know-how with other companies, including competitors, to promote the transition to recyclable tubes across the world. While Hong Kong's No.1 most comprehensive recycling retailer - Watsons Hong Kong has always promoted sustainability by launching various recycling campaigns through its strong store network since 2015, encouraging customers to support the Go Green lifestyle.

Samuel Lee, Managing Director of Watsons Hong Kong (Left) and Meenakshisundaram Chandrasekar, Colgate SVP Customer Development, Asia Pacific (Right) jointly announce the launch of Toothpaste Tube Recyclable Take-Back Program.

To further raise public awareness of environmental protection, Colgate is also taking another step forward by launching the "Small Act- Big Smiles" initiative with Watsons Hong Kong, which aims to collect used tubes of any brands from consumers at nearly 180 Watsons stores in Hong Kong and transform them into valuable resources. This initiative encourages consumers to become more mindful of their recycling habits and take proactive steps.

Colgate x Watsons Collaboration for the first Toothpaste Tube Recyclable Take-back Program in Hong Kong

Colgate SVP Customer Development, Asia Pacific, Meenakshisundaram Chandrasekar remarked, "Plastic waste mismanagement is a major challenge for our generation, and we are all part of it. Although we have developed a recyclable tube, it is essential that we as a society embrace more mindful recycling habits to make these innovations more impactful. Through the 'Small Act- Big Smiles' program, we strive to influence positive behaviors and make meaningful societal change and we are very optimistic that people will fully support and make it a consistent habit."

Samuel Lee, Managing Director of Watsons Hong Kong, said, " Watsons has been driving sustainability consistently. Over the past decade, we have implemented numerous recycling initiatives and actively partnered with business partners and recycling organizations. In the past four years, we have successfully recycled 1.2 million empty bottles for recycling, including beauty & cosmetic, personal care and healthcare products, as well as milk powder tins. This achievement is equivalent to the height of 1,060 buildings of Cheung Kong Center. We are thrilled to collaborate with Colgate to extend our recycling efforts to toothpaste tubes of any brands. With our reward incentives, we aim to encourage greater customer engagement. Together, let's Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great."

Starting today, nearly 180 Watsons stores across Hong Kong are now equipped with collection stations where consumers can drop-off their used toothpaste tubes from any brands and they further will be sent for recycling. To incentivize this program, MoneyBack members who purchase Colgate selected range of recyclable toothpaste tubes with the recycling logo^ at Watsons stores will earn double MoneyBack points, making it easier than ever to support sustainable practices. Additionally, customers who bring back a used toothpaste tube of any brands to Watsons will receive a HK$10 Colgate voucher, which is redeemable upon purchase of HK$99 or more on Colgate products in any Watsons store. This incentive structure is a token of appreciation for consumers demonstrating mindful recycling behavior. This small act of returning toothpaste tubes can initiate a chain of significant impacts on society.

Empowering the Next Generation with Bright Smiles and Bright Futures Program

The collected tubes will further be segregated into recyclable and non-recyclable tubes. All used recyclable toothpaste tubes will be handed over to Colgate's green partners, The Loops and Gaau1Up, who specialize in recycling plastic waste into useful products with injection molding technology. The non-recyclable tubes collected will be repurposed into building materials. This way the collected materials will be reused again.

Once recycled, these tubes will be upcycled into stationery items, which will be distributed to the underprivileged children through the Hong Kong Young Dentist Federation. To maximize the reuse of plastic waste and instill the principles of upcycling in the next generation, Colgate will also organize workshops for the underprivileged children as part of their 'Bright Smile, Bright Futures' program, which aims to provide oral health education, free dental screenings, and referral services to these children. These workshops will also raise awareness about the current plastic waste challenges in Hong Kong and inspire students to take small steps toward it. Colgate strongly believes these small steps will lead to a future everyone can smile about.

Program Details:

Colgate x Watsons

Small Acts- Big Smiles Recyclable Take-Back Program - Toothpaste Tube Recycling Program

Collection Period: From now until 31 March 2025

Collection Points & Time:

Around 180 Watsons stores in Hong Kong

(Addresses and operating hours: https://www.watsons.com.hk/en/store-finder)

Redemption Methods:

Purchase Colgate selected range of recyclable toothpaste tubes with the recycling logo^ at Watsons stores will earn double MoneyBack points

Bring the used tube of any brand, to Watsons for recycling to receive a HK$10 Colgate voucher, which is redeemable upon purchase of HK$99 or more on Colgate products in any Watsons store

*Selected toothpaste products including Colgate Total range and Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief range.

MoneyBack members bring the empty toothpaste tube of any brand to Watsons stores for recycling to receive a HK$10 Colgate eCoupon*.

*Redeemable with purchase HK$99 more on Colgate products.

From now until 31 March 2025, MoneyBack members who purchase Colgate selected range of recyclable toothpaste tubes with the recycling logo^ at Watsons stores to earn double MoneyBack points^.

*Selected toothpaste products including Colgate Total range and Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief range.

