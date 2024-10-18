Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024

WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9
Frankfurt
17.10.24
08:04 Uhr
1,272 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2024 08:10 Uhr
82 Leser
Azerion Group NV: Azerion publication date of Q3 2024 results set for 19 November 2024

Amsterdam, 18 October 2024 - Azerion, one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms, announces the adjustment of its upcoming Q3 interim unaudited financial reporting date to 19 November 2024, ten days earlier than the previously scheduled 28 November 2024. Over the past year, integration and consolidation efforts have helped Azerion mature as a publicly listed company, resulting in improved reporting efficiencies. These enhancements support Azerion's growth and commitment to timely reporting while enabling it to capture opportunities faster and expand its market share.

Future reporting dates:

Q3 2024Q4 and FY 2024Q1 2025Q2 2025Q3 2025
19 November 2024 27 February 2025 28 May 2025 28 August 2025 18 November 2025

About Azerion
Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 22 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact
Investor Relations: ir@azerion.com
Media: press@azerion.com


