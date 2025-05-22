Anzeige
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Azerion Group NV: Azerion Launches Open and Independent Multi-Cloud and AI Platform

Finanznachrichten News


Amsterdam, 22 May 2025 - Azerion, the leading European digital advertising company, is launching its new Multi-Cloud and AI platform, Azerion Intelligence. In a time where independence, open choices and scalable AI compute power are more relevant than ever, Azerion offers European businesses affordable, independent cloud hosting, access to open-source AI capabilities, and a marketplace of AI-powered apps and agents tailored for digital marketing and publishing.

This new platform by Azerion enables AI-enhanced business solutions to run across multiple global cloud providers, reducing dependencies and optimizing operational agility, cost efficiency and latency.

More than that, the new platform provides companies instant access to leading open-source large language models such as Deepseek, Llama, Mistral, and Anthropic, alongside a new marketplace that provides exclusive access to advanced AI agents and ready-to-use applications for marketing topics like dynamic ad creation, channel mix modeling, campaign execution, content creation, social media management, translations and financial workflows. By combining access to powerful models on a very competitive and scalable pay-per-use basis with pre-built apps and agents, Azerion delivers one of the most versatile and future-ready AI-as-a-service platforms for the European media industry.

Building on over a decade of experience and handling approximately half a million advertising auctions every second, Azerion's new offering is underpinned by proven expertise in high-availability cloud services, machine intelligence and advanced analytics. Our team of AI and media experts have been building agents to automate tasks like the campaign setup in our Hawk DSP, the remote management of social media campaigns and the real-time creation of smart, location aware audio ads and they are now ready to help our partners start their AI journey in a quick and immediately meaningful way.

"With this new platform, our mission is to democratise AI, ensuring every European business has the knowledge, the tools and infrastructure to innovate and thrive," said Sandra Yassaka, Chief Partnerships Officer at Azerion. "Our teams will use the platform to help our partners to discover how AI can improve their businesses and how to implement real and practical solutions fast."


About Azerion: Azerion is a leading digital advertising and entertainment platform that empowers advertisers and publishers across Europe with innovative advertising solutions. With a focus on omni-channel premium inventory, advanced targeting, and flexible, multi-cloud and AI infrastructure, Azerion simplifies digital advertising while driving better engagement and revenue.

Contact: press@azerion.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
