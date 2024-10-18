

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales data from the UK is the major economic report due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing an increase of 1.0 percent in August.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes current account data for August. The surplus is expected to increase to EUR 42.2 billion from EUR 39.6 billion in July.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area construction output figures for August.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News