Das Instrument BCA GRS001003045 ATTICA BANK S.A. EO 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2024

The instrument BCA GRS001003045 ATTICA BANK S.A. EO 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2024



Das Instrument JZ6 DE000A0STWH9 EIGENH.UNION 1898 INH ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2024

The instrument JZ6 DE000A0STWH9 EIGENH.UNION 1898 INH ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2024



Das Instrument EJ7 AU000000ERA9 ENERGY RES. A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2024

The instrument EJ7 AU000000ERA9 ENERGY RES. A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2024

